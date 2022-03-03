Against the Ice review: A compelling picturesque drama about survival in an unforgiving environment

Against the Ice, the highly anticipated survival movie based on a true story, recently made its debut this March 2, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service Netflix. Danish director Peter Flinth has served as the director of the movie.

The movie has been gleaned from a book called Two Against the Ice by Ejnar Mikkelsen.

The movie chronicles the challenging scenarios faced by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, portrayed by Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and his inexperienced crew member Iver Iversen, played by Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole, during their Danish expedition in 1910.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has also served as the writer of this survival drama and Joe Derrick.

The review of Against the Ice: Surviving in an unforgiving nature

The picturesque backdrop and outstanding cinematography

The audience is bound to find the stunning snow-covered backdrop of the movie quite captivating. Unlike most present-day movies, this movie was shot on location in Greenland and Iceland, and usage of the green screen was minimal.

This is what makes the movie alluringly different from others. Without a shred of doubt, the various atmospheric changes throughout the movie are quite praiseworthy.

Torben Forsberg, the cinematographer of this Netflix survival movie, successfully casts a spell by capturing the jaw-dropping yet highly dangerous snow-covered landscape. The cinematic enchantment comes from the movie's incredible cinematography.

Successfully captures all the struggles in the unforgiving environment

Director Peter Flinth has directed the survival movie Against the Ice in such a way that the audience is bound to feel empathetic towards the captain and his inexperienced partner.

All challenges during the Danish expedition, including snowstorms, accidents, and bear attacks, are captured realistically and effectively to give viewers a thrilling and moving experience.

The movie has done a noteworthy job in showcasing all the emotional upheavals that the two leads went through during this expedition and how they overcame them.

The picturesque yet unforgiving environment and bitter cold and piercing wind constantly strike a chord with the different emotional changes the two characters portrayed on screen.

The audience keenly understands the enormous difficulties and numerous obstacles Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen and Iver Iversen face.

Gripping acting gets a bit lost in not so compelling dialogues

Undoubtedly, both Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen and Joe Cole as inexperienced crew member Iver Iversen have done an incredible job in terms of acting.

However, several poorly woven scenes with not-so-compelling verbal exchanges between the two characters make it somewhat dull at moments.

Apart from that, the movie is nothing less than an intriguing portrayal of a challenging journey that thoughtfully encompasses survival instincts and nuances throughout.

Hence, the gripping performances from the two lead actors positively add to the success of this Netflix movie, Against the Ice.

