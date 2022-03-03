Against the Ice takeaway: An enthralling depiction of a true story of physical and mental resilience

Against the Ice is a much anticipated inspiring survival drama that recently arrived on the popular streaming service Netflix on March 2, 2022. Gleaned from a celebrated book called Two Against the Ice by Ejnar Mikkelsen, the great Danish explorer, the movie is directed by Danish filmmaker Peter Flinth.

The movie is all about survival in the truest sense as it revolves around two explorers, Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, played by Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and his inexperienced crew member Iver Iversen, portrayed by Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole.

It focuses on their journey in the 1910 Danish expedition and all the formidable challenges they face and overcome.

A major takeaway of Against the Ice

An authentic and captivating representation of a real-life story

Netflix has previously launched several movies and series based on real-life stories. It is safe to say that Against the Ice is one of the most raw and authentic depictions of a true story on the globally popular streaming service. The movie is crafted with all the emotional nuances the two explorers went through.

The Netflix movie Against the Ice has thoughtfully captured both the internal and external turmoil the two lead characters suffered from before ending on a jaw-dropping positive and inspiring note. All the scenes are woven in a raw manner, giving the movie quite a realistic feature.

By avoiding any peculiar element that conventional survival flicks usually have, the movie has chosen a straight forward narrative and shown events as they are, staying true to the real-life story on which it is based.

Its all about physical and mental resilience

The exceptionally high spirit of both the characters is what keeps them going throughout the movie. Despite all the odds against them, from snowstorms to polar bear attacks, to losing the sled dogs, to getting left behind by the other crew members, the two explorers survived through remarkable physical and mental resilience.

Even when the two come face-to-face with unforgiving dangers, the movie is still obliged to jump on to the next hundred days. The film does not allow any time to create suspense or celebrate the end of any mortal dangers.

This depicts how situations like these play out in real life. When someone is thousands of miles away from a safe place and there is no other option than to keep moving, the cumulative impact is quite austere compared to the conventional adventure story.

However, heroism stays throughout. This is what makes this Netflix movie stand out among the rest of its counterparts.

Catch Against the Ice, streaming exclusively on Netflix, from the 2nd of March, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul