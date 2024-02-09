AGT: Fantasy League latest results - Who is advancing to the finals?

Three acts out of 10 secured their spot in AGT: Fantasy League on the second night of the semifinals. The episode concluded with the second set of 10 all-star artists competing to emerge victorious on the show.

In last week's semifinal, three individuals were sent to the finals. These included Pack Drumline, who was voted by America, and Aidan Bryant and Kodi Lee, who were Mel B. and Howie's respective Golden Buzzer picks. In the semi finale that premiered on February 5, V-Unbeatable, Musa Motha, and Shadow Ace joined the other finalists to compete for the grand prize.

Who made it to the Finale of AGT: Fantasy League?

The top three acts made it to the finale of AGT: Fantasy League to join Billy & Emily England, Ramadhani Brothers, Sainted and Sofie Dossi.

ACT 9: TEAM HOWIE - V. UNBEATABLE (Dance/Acrobatic Group)

V-Unbeatable, renowned for their acrobatic prowess, was a part of Team Howie. The group was founded by Vikas Gupta, who tragically passed away while practicing a stunt in 2005.

Making history, V-Unbeatable secured their third golden buzzer after a stellar performance during the semi-finals. They brought their signature energy to the stage. Choosing the renowned track Vaathi Coming, they delivered an energetic performance that had both the judges and viewers on the edge of their seats.

Judges' reaction: Heidi was in awe of the performance. Mel praised the impeccable dance routine, timing, and mesmerizing music. Simon highlighted the act's challenging nature, and Howie declared it his all-time favorite act, expressing joy at having them on his team.

However, Heidi playfully interrupted, revealing that the team was no longer his. She then pushed the Golden Buzzer, giving special recognition to the outstanding performance and making V-Unbeatable a part of her team.

ACT 4: TEAM SIMON - MUSA MOTHA (Dancer)

Musa's semi-final performance was enchanting, empowering, and overwhelming. He didn't just overcome his disability; he transcended it. There was nothing that a performer could do with both legs that he couldn't do with one.

He managed to keep steady with every turn and was smooth in all his landings despite the disability. His determination was clearly visible in his eyes, and he never let his physical disability take power over his talent. As his performance rightly mentioned;

"I have been told it's impossible, but I know I am Possible."

Judges' reaction: Reminiscing about their first encounter in the U.K., Simon expressed the unforgettable nature of the moment he first saw Musa. He highlighted his incredible stage presence and emphasized that the final wouldn't be complete without him. Recognizing Musa's exceptional talent, Simon pressed his Golden Buzzer as a special acknowledgment of support and appreciation.

ACT 10: TEAM HOWIE - SHADOW ACE (Variety)

Shadow Ace consistently delivered highly entertaining performances on the stage. His captivating shadow work during the semi-finals held everyone's attention, keeping them thoroughly engaged.

Simon's involvement in the performance, particularly in some humorous shadow work, left the audience in stitches. Every time Shadow Ace performed, it was a blend of entertainment, laughter, and sheer talent.

Judges' reaction: Howie praised the act, calling it his funniest and best routine. Heidi appreciated the simplicity and significant impact. Mel expressed excitement, applauding the entertaining and brilliant execution.

Host Terry Crews revealed the Top 3 acts: Adrian Stoica & Hurricane, Kseniya Simonova, and Shadow Ace. Kseniya Simonova secured third place, Adrian Stoica & Hurricane took second, and Shadow Ace advanced to the finale with the most votes from the AGT: Fantasy League superfans.

What to expect from the Grand Finale of AGT: Fantasy League?

The grand finale of AGT: Fantasy League features a showdown among 10 highly skilled performers, each vying for the coveted prize of $250,000.

The roster for the final showdown of AGT: Fantasy League includes a diverse array of talent: aerialist Aidan Bryant, dynamic duo Billy & Emily England, mesmerizing dancer Musa Motha, the rhythmic ensemble Pack Drumline, soul-stirring choir Sainted, skillful balancers The Ramadhani Brothers, musical prodigy Kodi Lee, versatile act Shadow Ace, flexible contortionist Sofie Dossi, and the electrifying dance group V. Unbeatable.

Monday, February 12, the ten acts will showcase their talents in a competitive showdown. Following the performances, the studio audience will cast their votes to decide the winner. The much-anticipated reveal of the champion is set to take place a week later.

AGT: Fantasy League Episode 7 titled Final Performances is all set to premiere on February 12, 2024, Monday, at 8 pm ET only on NBC.

