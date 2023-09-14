Ahsoka episode 5: Shadow Warrior- Ending explained

Ahsoka episode 5, Shadow Warrior, aired recently, and fans loved it. The new episode is part of the famous series and was shown on Disney+ last Tuesday. Many Star Wars fans began talking about it right away.

This episode had moments that reminded fans of old times and also revealed some big surprises. In 52 minutes, Ahsoka episode 5 told stories from the characters' past, what's happening now, and what might come next.

After watching, many fans had questions. They wondered about the end of the episode and how it affected the Star Wars story. They also questioned why Sabine gave away the map and what role the Purrgil creatures have in the story.

Ahsoka episode 5 showed more about Ahsoka's growth and learning. She met important people from her past and connected with a space creature called the Purrgil.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka episode 5.

Ahsoka episode 5: Journey to 'The White' and unraveled mysteries

Expand Tweet

The previous episode was very emotional. Now, fans were happy to see Ahsoka saved by the New Republic. In a special place called the World Between Worlds, she met Anakin Skywalker, who used to be her teacher.

This episode combined Star Wars: The Clone Wars stories to explain Ahsoka's past with Anakin. Ahsoka learned more about why Anakin became bad and finished her Jedi training, which she couldn't have done before.

A special event in Ahsoka episode 5 happened at Seatos. Here, Ahsoka went through a change, like when people got baptized. This revived some old beliefs where the sea means a new start or rebirth, similar to some religious stories.

Ahsoka became a new version of herself, called Ahsoka the White. Her white clothes showed she was on the good side.

This transformation echoes the epilogue of Star Wars Rebels and borrows inspiration from Gandalf's transcendence in The Lord of the Rings. Notably, the episode charts Ahsoka's path to becoming "the White."

Expand Tweet

Another important part is when Ahsoka learns that Sabine gave the map, which helps find Ezra Bridger, to someone named Baylan Skoll. Ahsoka doesn't get angry but tries to understand and keep hope.

Throughout the series, a character named Hera Syndulla wasn't in the main story. But in this episode, she made a big decision against the Senate.

This shows she's committed to helping. Hera gets support from Senator Leia Organa, hinting that problems might come from the old Empire in Coruscant.

Near the end of Ahsoka episode 5, the Purrgil, which are like space whales, becomes meaningful. With the help of Huyang, Ahsoka uses the Force to connect with a Purrgil.

Expand Tweet

This moment makes us think that the first to travel in space used the Force. The episode is also interesting because some critical characters like Sabine, Skoll, Shin Hati, and Elsbeth aren't there, making fans wonder what's happening.

Ahsoka episode 5, Shadow Warrior, shows how good the series is at telling deep stories and developing characters. The intricate plot and engaging storytelling captivate viewers from start to finish.

Every twist and turn keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Ahsoka is an essential character leading the way as the Star Wars story grows, with her journey central to the evolving narrative.

Right now, you can watch Ahsoka on Disney+. They show new episodes every Tuesday.