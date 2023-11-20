Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” sneakers are the latest innovation from Jordan Brand, following the successful release of the "Voodoo,” inspired by Zion Williamson’s roots, in 2022. This new colorway brings a fresh perspective, adding a new chapter to the storied Air Jordan 1 lineage.

Since the inception of the Air Jordan series, Jordan Brand has provided fans with cutting-edge design and unrivaled quality. The Air Jordan 1 has become a cultural icon, transcending the basketball court to become a streetwear standard. The "Voodoo Alternate" colorway symbolizes the brand's expanding style and influence in the sneaker market.

As of now, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” sneakers are shrouded in a bit of mystery. Jordan's color maestro, Kelsey Amy, who is known for athlete exclusives, shared them, making their retail debut uncertain. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further news regarding the release.

These sneakers, once released, are expected to generate significant excitement in the sneaker community.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” sneakers combine suede and burlap-like materials

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” sneakers feature varied blue tones, combining suede and burlap-like materials with raw edges for a distinctive look.

The standout details of these sneakers include exposed deco stitching, an inverted mini-Swoosh on the forefoot, and an eye-catching embroidered voodoo-doll graphic on the heel.

An intriguing detail is the upside-down Wings logo on the heel tab, which reveals a mix of “Voodoo” and “Zion” graphics inside.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Voodoo Alternate sneakers (Image via Sneaker news)

The design is completed with braided rope laces, adding a unique finish to the overall look.

The Legacy of Air Jordan

The story of Air Jordan began in 1985 with the launch of its first sneakers. Air Jordans have transformed from being solely known as basketball shoes to becoming influential in both the fashion and sneaker industries.

Known for their innovative and unconventional designs and collaborations, the brand has continually reshaped how we think about sneaker style and performance.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Voodoo Alternate sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The introduction of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” sneakers is a continuation of this legacy, offering a glimpse into the future of this iconic series The Voodoo Alternate sneakers represent an exciting development in Jordan Brand’s offerings.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Voodoo Alternate sneakers (Image via Sneaker news)

Upon their release, they promise the legacy of Air Jordan with contemporary design elements, making them a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection.

Whether for their unique design, storied history, or the anticipation they’ve stirred among enthusiasts, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” sneakers are a testament to the enduring appeal and innovation of the Air Jordan brand.

As the world waits for more details, excitement and anticipation for what may be the next major smash in the world of footwear grow.