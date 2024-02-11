Air Jordan 1 Mid "Vivid Sulfur" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Sneakerheads can look forward to the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Vivid Sulfur" sneakers. This vibrant colorway is a new addition to the Jordan 1 Mid collection, highlighting this often-overlooked model.

Once more, the strategy of Jordan Brand to borrow colorways from its most popular silhouettes is successful. The "Vivid Sulfur" rendition exemplifies this methodology. Its vivid color scheme is identical to that of the anticipated Jordan 4, which is slated to debut in April.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Vivid Sulfur" sneakers are expected to be priced at $125 and will be available at authorized retailers and through digital distribution channels. While the exact date of release remains undisclosed, expectations point to the spring season.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Vivid Sulfur sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SneakerNews)

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Vivid Sulfur" sneakers feature a striking blend of yellow and white. This vivid combo is ideal for the spring season. The use of modest black accents to match the bright yellow overlays adds depth to the design.

These sneakers are constructed entirely of leather. This guarantees longevity and an elevated sensation. Vivid sulfur overlays are prominently highlighted due to the white base. A black lining and collar add an air of sophistication to the overall ensemble.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Vivid Sulfur sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SneakerNews)

A durable outsole and a comfortable lining are components of the design. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Vivid Sulfur" sneakers are therefore ideal for daily wear. Their construction ensures durability, keeping your steps safe and fashionable.

As the years pass, the Air Jordan 1 has come up with an innumerable number of color variations. The design release appeals to new generations while paying homage to Jordan's legacy.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Vivid Sulfur sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SneakerNews)

Its design has stood the test of time, and the Air Jordan 1 has become an icon of sneaker culture. It is no longer merely a basketball shoe following an emblem of innovation and fashion.

For the approaching spring season, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Vivid Sulfur" trainers are a vibrant and daring option. They are priced at $125 and combine comfort, style, and durability. Anticipate their release online and in select retailers. This pair of sneakers is certain to distinguish any sneaker collection.