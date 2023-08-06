Air Jordan 5 Retro Low “Hurricanes” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 5 Low "Hurricanes" colorway is set to come in kid's exclusive sizes in the summer of 2024, making the Jordan Brand's summer sneaker assortment a fantastic treat for kids. The upcoming release will feature a color palette of Football Grey, Brilliant Orange, and Pine Green.

Although they haven't been officially confirmed, the suspected Air Jordan 5 "Hurricanes" sneakers are projected to release during the summertime of 2024, based on to the sneaker news website Sole Retriever.

The model will be available for purchase at Nike's online and offline stores, as well as on the SNKRS app. Additionally, it will be sold at select Jordan Brand partner vendors. The sneakers, available in grade school sizes, are priced at $140 per pair.

Additionally, the preschool and toddler sizes in this color scheme will be offered for $100 and $85 apiece.

Air Jordan 5 Retro Low “Hurricanes” shoes will be accented with Brilliant Orange and Pine Green hues

Here's a closer look at the side panels of the shoes (Image via House of Heat)

The Tinker Hatfield’s creation, Air Jordan 5, is amongst the top-selling Air Jordan models of the brand’s extensive collection. The backstory and design inspiration of this model is stated on the company’s website as:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

The following text from the Jordan Brand emphasizes the eye-catching style of the fifth distinctive silhouette:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



🗓️ Summer 2024

FQ5436-002 (GS)

$140 (GS)



As revealed by the early mockup images, the AJ 5 is anticipated to have a color palette featuring football gray, dazzling orange, and pine green. The football gray hue dominates the majority of the pattern on the top, which is made of premium leather.

The standard Air Jordan 5's enduring features, such as the plastic fence on the tongue as well as midfoot, continue to be evident. The Jumpman emblem and lace lock feature a vibrant animated orange color, while green accents add vibrancy to the tongue padding and sockliner.

The underfoot features an AJ5 midsole with a combination of orange, green, and white elements to complete the overall design. Finally, the outer sole unit of these eye-catching shoes is made of semi-transparent orange rubber.

The upcoming Air Jordan 5 shoe is expected to closely resemble the original design, as indicated by the variant's description and information gathered from initial reports. However, the specific color details have not been revealed by the shoe company.

Recently, a number of sneakers from Jordan Brand's summer 2024 lineup were leaked, including this AJ5 colorway.

Fans can download the SNKRS app and register on Nike's main website to be notified when the upcoming Air Jordan 5 Low "Hurricanes" shoes are released.