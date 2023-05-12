Air review: Many stars shine in this shoe-based drama

Air has too many things to draw focus to itself. Ben Affleck's return to direction almost six years after his last project is hardly one of the main reasons, but it is so for many of the hardcore fans of the Argo director. Additionally, the film is filled with huge star names like Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Matthew Maher, Ben Affleck, and the brilliant Viola Davis, all of whom are key parts of the story.

Air got a limited theatrical run weeks ago and opened to great acclaim. It finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 12, which also served s the global release for the film. Centered around the conflict of Nike's basketball division, which was reportedly struggling before the intervention of the Air Jordans with the collaboration of then-rookie Michael Jordan, this is a story of resilience, corporate drama, and an underdog turnaround, as is expected from many sports films.

But for a drama that is centered around shoes, meetings, board rooms, and strategies, the film is as light as its name may suggest and is equally comic at times. Elevated with some great performances, Air is the perfect American film of 2023.

Air has very less friction and a lot of sync, making it a perfectly easy watch for any moviegoer

On paper, it may sound ridiculous that a film that is only about shoes can be entertaining, but it is not so much of a joke when the process of making the 'idea' stand out is almost a reflection of the great American dream of overcoming obstacles.

Placed in the underdog seat here is the billion-dollar Nike, whose basketball division is lagging behind competitors like Adidas and Converse. Enter, Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), a Nike executive with an eye for talent. His goal soon shifts to young Michael Jordan (Damian Delano Young), who he thinks will change the game for both basketball and Nike in the future.

Of course, this begins a discourse, both inside and outside the company as Damon's Vaccaro tries to persuade Jordan's mother (played brilliantly by Viola Davis) into getting his sign.

While the film's central struggle is a known one in sports dramas, it is the little moments in Air that manage to find a small space for comedy or humor that makes it stand out. A lot of the credit for this goes to the star-studded cast. The executives, Howard White (Chris Tucker), Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman), and George Raveling (Marlon Wayans), all manage to stand on their own while Affleck himself adds a great layer of spice as Nike CEO Phil Knight.

The film unfolds with a breezy pace, making it quite an easy watch for a film that is nearly always dialogue driven. It is with mentioning that the film is written by debut screenwriter Alex Convery, who had conviction dripping down every line of the script.

Other cinematic aspects of the film are also top-notch, with the use of clever close-ups always an intriguing shift from conventional camera movements.

In retrospect, there is very little to criticize about Air, which manages to carve out a story that is enjoyable, likable, and, most of all, memorable. Few would dislike this watch.

Air is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

