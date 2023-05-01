Alcest Europe Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Alcest has announced a new tour, titled Ecailles de Lune, which is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 22, 2023, in venues across Europe. The tour celebrates the 13-year anniversary of the band's 2010 album, Ecailles De Lune.

The band announced the tour, which will feature The Devil's Trade as support, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour are currently available from https://linktr.ee/alcest_tour and are priced at €22 plus processing fees.

The Devil's Trade to join Alcest on tour

Alcest on the tour will be joined by the doom-folk act The Devil's Trade, which was formed by Hungarian singer-songwriter Dávid Makó. The act is best known for its metal and folklore-inspired music.

The full list of dates and venues for the Alcest tour is given below:

September 29, 2023 – Metz, France at La Bam

September 30, 2023 – Bruges, Belgium at Cactus Club

October 1, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Knust

October 3, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Lille Vega

October 4, 2023 – Oslo, Norway at Parkteatret

October 5, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Fryhuset Klubben

October 7, 2023 – Dresden, Germany at Reithalle

October 8, 2023 – Poznan, Poland at 2Progi

October 9, 2023 – Wroclaw, Poland at Stary Klasztor

October 10, 2023 – Hannover, Germany at Musikzentrum

October 11, 2023 – Frankfurt, Germany at Zoom

October 13, 2023 – Nijmegen, Netherlands at Soulcrusher

October 14, 2023 – Lille, France at L’Aeronef

October 15, 2023 – Manchester, United Kingdom at Academy 2

October 16, 2023 – Bristol, United Kingdom at SWX

October 17, 2023 – Brighton, United Kingdom at Concorde 2

October 19, 2023 – Vaureal, France at Le Forum

October 20, 2023 – St Nazaire, France at Le VIP

October 21, 2023 – Rouen, France at Le 106

October 22, 2023 – Savigny-Le-Temple, France at L’Empreinte

Tracing Alcest and its music career

Alcest was originally formed as a solo project by lead vocalist and drummer, Stéphane Paut, better known by his stage name Niege. The band quickly expanded into a full-scale band with the addition of two more members and released their debut EP, Le Secret, on May 1, 2005.

The band released their debut studio album, Souvenirs d'un autre monde, on 8 August 2007. The album received positive reviews upon its release, with Pitchfork declaring it to be their number 32 on the album list, The 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time.

The band released their second album, Écailles de Lune, on 26 March 2010. The album, like its predecessor, failed to make the charts but was well-received by critics, who praised its sense of purpose and the lead vocals.

Alcest made their first chart breakthrough with their fourth studio album, Shelter, which was released on 17 January 2014. The album received positive reviews upon release and peaked at numbers 17 and 28 on the Finnish and German album charts respectively.

Following the success of their fourth studio album, the band released their fifth studio album,Kodama, on 30 September 2016. The album made further inroads into the commercial charts for the band, peaking at number 15 on the German album charts.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their sixth studio album, Spiritual Instinct, which was released on 25 October 2019. The album peaked at number 12 on the German album charts.

