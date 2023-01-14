Create

Alice Cooper Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

The Godfather of Shock Rock, Alice Cooper, has announced a tour scheduled for the Summer of 2023. Billed as Too Close for Comfort, the trek will kick off on April 29 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The announcement came shortly after Cooper shared the news of the official pictorial autobiography titled, Starring Alice Cooper. The release date of the book has not yet been announced, but it is expected to release before the second half of 2023.

Alice Cooper’s Too Close for Comfort 2023 Tour will kick off on April 29

The Too Close for Comfort tour will kick off on April 29 in Youngstown, Ohio, and will conclude on May 18, in Biloxi, Mississippi. Additionally, Cooper will back Def Leppard and Motley Crue on select dates in August, tickets for which will be available on the artist’s official website.

Happy Friday the 13th Sick Things! Just Announced: The Too Close For Comfort Tour! Pre-sale tickets + VIP Packages available next Tuesday, January 17 (use code SICKTHINGS), tickets go on sale next Friday, January 20 at 10a local time.🎟 AliceCooper.com/tour https://t.co/q8TddBWx5n
  • April 29, 2023 – Youngstown, OH at Covelli Centre
  • May 02, 2023 – Fort Wayne, IN at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
  • May 03, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI at Miller High Life Theatre
  • May 06, 2023 – Bemidji, MN at Sanford Center
  • May 09, 2023 – Champaign, IL at State Farm Center
  • May 10, 2023 – Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace
  • May 13, 2023 – Knoxville, TN at Tennessee Theatre
  • May 14, 2023 – Spartanburg, SC at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
  • May 15, 2023 – North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Performing Arts Center
  • May 17, 2023 – Shreveport, LA at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
  • May 18, 2023 – Biloxi, MS at Beau Rivage Theatre
Can't wait to see all you Sick Things out there with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe this Summer. Tickets are on sale now. Don't miss out! 🤘🎩🤘🎟 AliceCooper.com/tour https://t.co/YqP1aJDE6l

Alice Cooper, Def Leppard, and Motley Crue dates

  • August 5, 2023 – Syracuse, NY at JMA Wireless Dome
  • August 8, 2023 – Columbus, OH at Ohio Stadium
  • August 11, 2023 – Fargo, ND at Fargodome
  • August 13, 2023 – Omaha, NE at Charles Schwab Field Omaha
  • August 16, 2023 – Tulsa, OK at H.A. Chapman Stadium
  • August 18 – El Paso, TX at Sun Bowl

Presale for the Cooper fan club will be available from January 17, 10.00 am ET, and will run through January 19, 10.00 pm ET. An official platinum presale will begin on January 18, 10.00 am EST.

A Venue presale will begin from January 19, 10.00 am EST. The general on sale as well as the official platinum on sale for the public will kick off on January 20, 10.00 am ET via Ticketmaster.

Last June, Alice Cooper told Rolling Stone that he wrote 30 songs for his two new albums with longtime producer Bob Ezrin. He said:

“The two albums are definitely two different angles of coming in to Alice Cooper. One is very hard rock; the other one is hard rock but it's twisted. And that's all I can say about it right now, because there's a couple of really important things about both albums."

Alice Cooper is a rock legend whose career spans over five decades. Cooper’s stage setup usually features various props and illusions, including pyrotechnics, guillotines, electric chairs, fake blood, reptiles, baby dolls, and dueling swords.

