All about Andrea Bocelli’s children as Italian legend performs Easter Music Special with 12-year-old daughter Virginia

Andrea Bocelli, the world-renowned tenor from Italy, delivered a stunning performance with his daughter, Virginia on an Easter Music special. Bocelli was one of the central performing artists in the event held at Lakewood Church in Texas, which also premiered on TBN's YouTube channel on Friday, March 29.

Andrea Bocelli held his audience with his performances on You'll Never Walk Alone, The Prayer, and I Believe. The Italian legend had six performances in the event, four of which were singles.

For his third performance, Andrea Bocelli invited his 12-year-old daughter, Virginia, on the stage to join him as he sang Leonardo Cohen's Hallelujah. The duo left the audience enthralled during their 6-minute-long performance. Bocelli has three children, two sons - Amos and Matteo - and a daughter - Virginia.

Bocelli was also in charge of the final performance of the event when he sang the all-time-hit track from his 2011 album, Concerto - Amazing Grace.

Other remarkable performances from the music special include Alabaster Rox by Cece Winans and Hills and Valleys by Tauren Wells.

All of Andrea Bocelli's children are musically gifted

Andrea and Matteo Bocelli At The 96th Annual Academy Awards (Image via Getty/Richard Harbaugh)

Andrea Bocelli has been married twice in his life. The tenor, 65, met his first wife - Enrica Cenzatti - in the 1980s when he was still in the early stages of his musical career and used to sing at piano bars. The couple got married in June 1992 and welcomed their first son - Amos - into the world three years later.

In 1997, Cenzatti gave birth to Bocelli's second son, Matteo. Enrica and Bocelli decided to part ways five years later and got separated in 2002.

In the same year, the tenor met Veronica Berti, who was also the singer's manager at the time. The two dated for nine years when Bocelli announced having a third child with her in 2011. Two years later, Bocelli married Berti in the Sanctuary of Montenero in Italy.

All of Bocelli's children are gifted in music, already pursuing their careers successfully in the industry. His eldest son, Amos Bocelli, is a talented pianist. The 27-year-old has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in piano and often accompanies his father in his musical TV appearances. In 2016, Amos joined the board of members of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) - Bocelli's charity initiative.

His second son, Matteo Bocelli, has followed in his footsteps by building a career in classical music. Matteo's first public debut was a duet with Bocelli in Fall On Me. The song was played at the end credits of Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in 2016.

Bocelli's youngest child, Virginia, is currently only 12 but has already started working as a recording artist. She featured alongside Bocelli in Dare To Be, released in the 2024 film Cabrini.

Andrea Bocelli also performed Time to Say Goodbye with son Matteo Bocelli at the Oscars

Before the Easter music special, another one of Andrea Bocelli's duets with his children was globally acknowledged and praised. It was the In Memoriam performance of Time To Say Goodbye sung by the father-son duo of Andrea and Matteo Bocelli at the Oscars 2024.

Andrea Bocelli uploaded the footage of the performance on his YouTube channel three weeks ago. Bocelli had originally recorded the track with Sarah Brighton more than 30 years ago, and it remains one of his all-time best singles to this date.