All we know about Kristen Stewart's engagement with Dylan Meyer as Twilight star reveals the couple has frozen their eggs

Kristen Stewart, the American actress, revealed on Tuesday that she and Dylan Meyer recently took the first steps to ensure a child could be in their future by freezing their eggs.

The 33-year-old appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on March 26 and talked with the host Amanda Hirsch about children and the future. She opened up about keeping their options open and added,

"We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So if we want to, we can."

The pair began dating in November 2019 and announced their “pandemic engagement” in 2021. Kristen revealed that Meyer popped the question, even though she was the one who "absolutely" wanted to propose.

Kristen Stewart and Moxie screenplay writer Dylan Meyer met in a 2013 movie set. However, the pair rekindled their friendship six years later at a friend's birthday party in 2019.

They made their relationship public with a black-and-white photo of them kissing on October 27, 2019. Kristen Stewart talked about her plans for engagement on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019, saying she was "absolutely" going to propose. However, she revealed that Meyer had proposed during an interview with Stern on November 2, 2021. The actress added,

"Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird fucking gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms. So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was fucking so cute."

Kristen Stewart recently opened up about the pairs freezing their eggs for their future as potential parents. The Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host, Amanda Hirsch, is currently pregnant with her second child. When the actress talked about freezing eggs, Amanda replied, "People are like doing that on Instagram now." To which, a bewildered Kristen quipped,

"What do you mean? You can freeze your eggs on Instagram now. This is an incredible platform."

The Twilight star also revealed that her fiancée Dylan Meyer proposed to her with a vintage-like ring, as seen in a selfie shared on Hirsch’s Instagram on Tuesday. The 33-year-old talked about the ring's design, saying,

"This is embarrassing. It’s based on an old sketch, but it actually is new."

Amanda then asked Kristen Stewart if she had given Meyer a ring, to which she replied that the couple had the “same one, but with a different stone in it." The pair have been engaged for nearly three years. However, the actress revealed that they still have not set a date. She opened up about the situation, saying,

"We’re both really casual people, so we did this sweeping traditional thing where we were like, ‘Marry me,’ [and] ‘You marry me’ and then we just never like planned a wedding because we were like, we kind of [already] did it. But we’ll do it. We have a very loose plan which is appropriate to us."

Kristen Stewart said she and Dylan would not tie the knot until she completes directing her indie film, The Chronology of Water, adapted from author Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir. The 33-year-old has been pursuing the project for the past six years. The movie does not have a release date yet.