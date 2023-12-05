All Mad Max movies in chronological order

Viewers go on an exciting adventure through the tough, unforgiving wastelands of the post-apocalyptic world with the Mad Max movie series. As one of the most iconic movie franchises ever, it brings viewers on a thrilling rollercoaster of chaos, survival, and the unstoppable determination of its main character.

Starting with the rough start back in 1979, where Mel Gibson's Max Rockatansky sets out on a mission for payback, to the world-building in The Road Warrior and the intense arena battles in Beyond Thunderdome, this series has made its mark on the big screen.

Fury Road brings in the fierce Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron, and takes the dystopian adventure to a whole new level. The saga keeps fans hooked with The Wasteland coming up, guaranteeing exciting surprises in this action-packed story.

How many Mad Max movies are there? How to watch them in chronological order?

1. Mad Max (1979)

A still from the 1979 film (Image via IMDb)

Step into the apocalyptic world alongside Mel Gibson's Max as he sets out to get revenge on a savage biker gang who wiped out his family.

2. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Also called The Road Warrior, this sequel takes Max to a place where a bunch of raiders are causing trouble for a group of settlers. Mel Gibson's performance and the movie's box office triumph made sure it'll go down in cinema history.

3. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

In the third movie, Mel Gibson and Tina Turner star and they go into a Thunderdome, which is like a gladiator ring. The director, George Miller, comes back and keeps the franchise going strong.

4. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Experience a spectacular return to the Wasteland with Tom Hardy as Max and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa. This movie has been praised by critics and even got some Academy Award love, making it a total game-changer in the world of action films.

Fury Road is kind of like a fresh start, happening in a different version of the story. Even though things happen at different times, it's clear that Tom Hardy's character is carrying on from Mel Gibson's Max, showing how closely connected this world is.

5. Mad Max: The Wasteland (To be announced)

Fans should get ready for the next chapter, packed with even more craziness and post-apocalyptic survival! It's the follow-up to Fury Road, directed by George Miller and featuring Tom Hardy and Chris Hemsworth.

Which Mad Max film is coming out next?

The next movie, Furiosa, is set to come out in 2024. It's a prequel to Fury Road from 2015, directed by George Miller. This film will dive into the story of how Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron in the first one, came to be.

Anya Taylor-Joy will play the new younger Furiosa. The movie will be dropping in Australia on May 23, 2024, and in the United States on May 24, 2024. It's gonna take us on a wild ride through the Wasteland like never before.

Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the movie, and it was filmed in Australia over the summer of 2022, featuring Chris Hemsworth as warlord Dementus.

All the movies are connected, telling a complete story. Even though each film can be enjoyed on its own, there are subtle hints that link them, making it even more interesting if watched in the right order.