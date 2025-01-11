All you need to know about Taco Bell’s 3 new menu additions 

Taco Bell is kicking off 2025 with three fresh additions to its menu, including a new take on its popular Nacho Fries and two exciting frozen beverages. The fast-food chain announced these items ahead of its second Live Más Live event, set to showcase its culinary innovations for the year.

With these new items launching on January 16, the brand continues to expand its menu while keeping fan favorites at the center of its offerings.

Taco Bell introduces steak garlic nacho fries

Taco Bell is bringing back its widely loved Nacho Fries, this time with a twist. The new Steak Garlic Nacho Fries feature the classic crispy, seasoned fries topped with marinated grilled steak, freshly made pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, nacho cheese sauce, and a creamy garlic ranch made with garlic and jalapeño peppers.

This loaded version of Nacho Fries provides a flavorful combination of textures and bold tastes. The addition of steak and garlic ranch sauce gives the fries a fresh appeal, making them an indulgent treat for fans of the brand. The Steak Garlic Nacho Fries will be available nationwide for $4.99, alongside the original Nacho Fries, which remain a customer favorite.

Baja dream freezes add a sweet twist

Taco Bell is also elevating its frozen drink lineup with two new beverages: the Baja Dream Freezes. These drinks reportedly combine the brand’s signature Baja Blast sodas with a creamy vanilla twist, creating a unique “dirty soda” inspired experience. The Baja Dream Freezes will be offered in two flavors: the original Baja Blast and Strawberry Baja Blast.

Both versions claim to blend the familiar soda flavors with a sweet, indulgent touch, catering to fans of dessert-like drinks. Available for a limited time starting January 16, these frozen beverages aim to give customers a refreshing option to complement their meals.

New items launched ahead of live más live event

These new additions come just before Taco Bell’s Live Más Live event on January 28, where the brand is expected to announce its full list of 2025 menu innovations. The early release hints at a promising year of creative offerings, building on the momentum of past successes like the Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries and Baja Blast Gelato.

The fast food chain frequently experiments with its menu, introducing new items while maintaining affordability and convenience. The Steak Garlic Nacho Fries and Baja Dream Freezes are priced in line with similar offerings.

Limited-time availability

As with many of Taco Bell’s popular menu items, these new additions will only be available for a limited time. Fans are encouraged to try the Steak Garlic Nacho Fries and Baja Dream Freezes before they disappear from the menu. While the brand has not specified an exact end date, the items are expected to remain available while supplies last.

Taco Bell’s latest menu additions offer a mix of familiar comfort and bold new flavors. The Steak Garlic Nacho Fries provide a hearty twist on a classic and the Baja Dream Freezes introduces a creamy take on a fan-favorite beverage. As customers gear up for the Live Más Live event later this month, these new offerings set the tone for a flavorful year ahead at Taco Bell.

