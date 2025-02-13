All you need to know about Trader Joe’s new Whipped Feta Spread

Trader Joe’s is expanding its scrumptious dip lineup with the new Whipped Feta Spread. This spread is available at the American grocery store chain for a limited time. Trader Joe's, known for its unique and affordable products, has released a brand new feta cheese-based spread that goes far beyond the culinary context of feta cheese.

Trader Joe’s Whipped Feta Spread: Product details

Taking inspiration from the tangy and fresh-tasting feta, the product promises to bring a pleasing flavor and is perfect to pair with anything, including bagels, crackers, chips, veggie sticks, and beyond.

The brand's website states that the Whipped Feta Spread is made with:

“Fresh Feta with cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and a bit of olive oil to create a creamy, ultra-spreadable, mega-dippable concoction that’s sure to become a hit for game-watch parties and afternoon snack roundups alike.”

Instagram user @traderjoeslist, who is known for posting about unique Trader Joe's products, describes the Whipped Feta Spread as:

“Trader Joe’s Whipped Feta Spread takes everything you love about feta and transforms it into a creamy, ultra-spreadable, mega-dippable delight.”

The food chain described the uniqueness of this recipe, confirming that the product is 51% Feta, which is whipped just enough, making sure that there are still some salty chunks of cheese present throughout the spread.

Whipped Feta Spread: Pricing and availability

The Whipped Feta Spread is priced at $3.99 for 8 Oz. The brand confirms the availability of the Whipped Feta Spread in their stores at the cheese case but for a limited time.

Trader Joe’s February offerings

Trader Joe's doesn’t shy away from adding a variety of products to its ever-growing offerings. From savory to sweet, the brand has something for everyone.

1) Artichoke Bottoms

A limited-time offering, Artichoke Bottoms are equally nutty and buttery as a fresh artichoke heart. These pre-trimmed and pre-cooked Artichoke Bottoms can be served cold or baked. This product is priced at $2.99.

2) Yellow Mini Sheet Cakes

The Mini Sheet Cakes by Trader Joe's has been a fan-favorite ever since its release. The new Yellow Mini Sheet Cakes are gluten-free. The base of this sweet treat is made using buttermilk, vanilla extract, rice flour, potato starch, cornstarch, and tapioca starch. It is priced at $5.99.

3) Handheld Chicken Pot Pies

The Trader Joe's Handheld Chicken Pot Pies are perfect for chilly winter months. This savory and comforting favorite is a deliciously rich, flaky crust filled with Chicken Pot Pie filling, which is made with meat and veggies like peas, carrots, and potatoes. The Handheld Chicken Pot Pies is available to grab for a limited time at $4.49.

4) Dark Chocolate Bark

Also a limited-time Trader Joe's offering, the Dark Chocolate Bark is a slab of rich dark chocolate laced with pieces of tart freeze-dried raspberries and puffed quinoa. The snack is priced at $5.49.

