All about Tori Spelling’s children as 90210 alum files for divorce from husband Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage

After 18 years of marriage, Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott on Friday, March 29. The actress from Beverly Hills, 90210, filed a petition to dissolve her marriage in the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging irreconcilable differences as the cause.

Spelling and McDermott are parents to five children. They are Liam Aaron McDermott, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, 7.

Spelling has requested joint legal custody and sole physical custody of all her children, according to the filing. However, McDermott, 57, will have visitation rights to be determined later. Tori Spelling is also demanding parental support.

Liam was the first child, born in 2006, only a year after their marriage. Stella, their first daughter, became a member of the family in 2008. Their second son, Finn, was born in 2012, and their second daughter, Hattie, was born in 2011. Early in 2017, their youngest child, Beau, was born.

Shortly after welcoming Finn, McDermott and Spelling allegedly started having differences. However, Spelling claims that after resolving some of their problems, they discovered they were expecting Beau, which served as a "symbol" for a new chapter in their marriage.

Liam Aaron McDermott, Spelling and McDermott's eldest child, was born in Los Angeles on March 13, 2007. The reality series Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood followed Liam's early years, from the time of his birth through significant milestones like birthdays and holidays, until he was almost five years old.

On June 9, 2008, Stella, the McDermott family's second child, was born. The couple picked this name because it originates from Estella, the protagonist of Great Expectations by novella author Tod Spelling.

The arrival of Spelling and McDermott's second daughter, Hattie Margaret, was announced in 2011. On October 10, 2011, their daughter, who weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, was born. The couple said that they chose to wait to find out the infant's gender until after the birth and were "really surprised" to learn Hattie was a girl.

A year following the arrival of Hattie, Tori Spelling became a mother to another boy, Finn, whose birthday is on August 30, 2012. At the time of this birth, Spelling experienced placenta previa. This is a condition where the uterine hole is entirely or partially covered by the placenta. There were issues with her health after the delivery. Thankfully, she gradually recovered from the emergency surgery.

Beau Dean, Spelling and McDermott's youngest child, was born on March 2, 2017. Compared to her last pregnancy, Spelling's delivery went more smoothly this time around, and the baby arrived healthy.

Now, after almost two decades, Spelling wants to divorce her husband. A prenuptial agreement is not mentioned in Tori Spelling's divorce suit, which also notes that her separate assets are still pending.