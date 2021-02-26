Amber Heard allegedly fired from Aquaman 2 citing "health and fitness" reasons

The Aquaman franchise may have to look for a new leading lady as Amber Heard's contract termination rumors have surfaced. Official reasons cited are "health and fitness" concerns, but fans remain skeptical. The actress has been under the microscope as her domestic violence case against actor Johnny Depp unfolds in the public eye.

Also read: "He still kept running": Freddie Gibbs tells Joe Rogan about the time he shot a drug addict 9 times!

Why Amber Heard may have actually been fired from Aquaman 2

What about Aquaman 2? Why are you keeping an abuser on the set? Why are you in favor of Amber Heard and don't care that she nearly killed Johnny Depp?#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser — Ilinca Hartman (@ilinca_hartman) November 9, 2020

Since the details of Depp and Heard's domestic abuse case became public, people have raised pitchforks against the actress. Calling her as an abuser, netizens even organized a Change.org petition asking for the actress's removal from the DC Entertainment series.

The news was further perpetuated by Popcorned Planet’s Andy Signore, who said that:

"The truth might be that she [Amber Heard] might already be removed (from Aquaman 2). The part of this story that is true is that, yes, Amber Heard is fired from Aquaman 2. Now, from what I’ve heard so far she’s been fired from Aquaman 2."

Fans have been petitioning for the move after gruesome details of Heard allegedly fracturing and nearly severing, Depp's finger came to light. DC Entertainment did not release a statement about this revelation and retained the actress as Mera in the Aquaman.

Advertisement

While reports surfaced of her being fired from this franchise, Heard is all set to reprise her role in Justice League's Snyder Cut slated to release soon.

Also read: Elon Musk on Joe Rogan's podcast revealed the "shocking" moment he broke the Cybertruck window.