American Idol 2023 premiere: Meet contestants from season 21 episode 1

We're into the new year, which means it's time for a brand new season of American Idol. Season 21 of the ABC show will premiere on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at its regular time, which is 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The show will kick off with its auditions in the company of the three popular judges - Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. The talent competition will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The format is similar to previous seasons. The series will kick off with its auditions where aspiring singers will perform for a chance to make it to the next round. The contestants who receive a ticket will advance to the Hollywood Week, then to the Showcase Rounds, followed by the Top 24.

The contestants who make it through all these rounds will then get to perform live for America's vote. In an interview with People magazine, Ryan Seacrest teased that season 21 of American Idol will be "very terrific".

The 'namesake' contestants and others auditioning in episode 1 of American Idol season 21

This season, the series features three contestants who bear similar names to the judges. They are a part of a "namesake" storyline that will be featured on the popular talent show. Apart from them, the series will also showcase a bunch of other contestants who will audition on American Idol season 21.

1) L-Rich

L-Rich aka Lionel Richiee hails from Las Vegas, Nevada. He has a combination of punk and rock when it comes to his genre. Most of his songs that have been released seem quite risque, which is not what viewers are usually used to seeing on the show.

2) Luke (Uzzell) Bryan

Luke is a student who hails from Belmont and is originally from North Carolina. According to his TikTok bio, he is "a gigantic man that likes to play guitar and sing."

3) Katey Parry

Katey is a contestant who is filled with entertainment and is currently a musical theatre student studying at Chicago College of Performing Arts. She has a touch of Jazz when it comes to her singing style. She was also a part of the Illinois High School Theater Festival.

4) Colin Stough

Colin hails from Amory, Mississippi. He recently graduated from high school in 2022. He was also a part of his high school football team.

5) Haven Madison

Haven hails from Clarksville, Tennessee. She is currently in high school and is a cheerleader. She is also a pop singer and songwriter. She is the daughter of Jason Roy, the lead singer of a Grammy nominated Christian contemporary group.

Some of the other contestants who will be auditioning on the show are:

William Guy Tongi

Jack Nicora

Kya Monee

Lucy Love

Lyric Medeiros

Megan Danielle

Michael Williams

Tyson Venegas

Zacharia Smith

American Idol season 22 will premiere only on ABC on February 19, 2023. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes