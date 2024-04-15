American Idol season 22 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

American Idol is one of reality television's most coveted and long-running shows. The tenth episode of American Idol season 22 aired on Sunday, April 14 at 8 PM ET on ABC. In the latest episode, the top 20 singers made it to the next round while four singers came to the end of their journeys on the ABC show.

The latest episode of American Ido was driven significantly by the audience votes. Throughout the three hours of airing, the audience took control of the show's voting mechanism to declare their choice of the Top 20.

The contestants were constantly kept on their toes as they had to, following their appearance, perform a song to secure their claim among the Top 14, which will be revealed later today.

The competition among the American Idol contestants was fierce. All the contestants, except four, fared well nevertheless. Two singers from Tori Kelly's Aulani group and another two from Jelly Roll's had to made a teary exit after they failed to secure the required number of votes.

What happened on American Idol season 22 episode 10?

The latest episode of American Idol season 22 kicked off with Ryan Seacrests's shoutout to the roughly 30 million audience members who had cast their votes to decide who among the contestants will make it through the Top 20.

25-year-old Dallas native Jack Blocker was the first to take the stage, singing You Don't Mess Around With Jim by Jim Croce. Judges Katy and Luke appreciated his rendition.

Mia Matthews was the second to move to the American Idol Top 20. Mia hails from Centre, Alabama and chose to sing Wildflowers and Wild Horses by Lainey Wilson.

After her performance, Lionel vouched for her as "a serious artist". Mackenzie Sol, the 23-year-old from Henderson, Nevada, then doled out a rendition of Lady Gaga's I'll Never Love Again, effortlessly hitting those falsettos.

The next one to enter the American Idol Top 20 was Roman Collins from Long Beach, California. The 24-year-old had once wished to become a gospel singer. His performance of Never Would Have Made It by Marvin Sapp had a profound impact on the audience.

Kennedy Reid from New Albany, Indiana, was the next contestant on stage. She chose to clap back at her online bullies by choosing the song Love Can Build A Bridge by The Judds.

The latest episode of American Idol season 22 then included a special performance by Teddy Swims, following which Ryan brought along 27-year-old Ajii as the next among the Top 20. Ajii successfully rocked throughout his performance of Like A Stone by Audioslave.

18-year-old Mississipi native Jennifer Jeffries was the next to step into the Top 20. She performed the song Grave Digger by Matt Maeson.

The next contestants to make it to the Top 20 was 25-year-old Emmy Russell from Nashville, Tennessee. She performed her original track Want You without any muscal accompaniment.

The young and energetic Triston Harper took the stage next and followed suit, singing his original song H-O-P-E.

Odell Bunton Jr. was the final member from Jelly Roll's group to make it to the Top 20. Odell sang The Door by Teddy Swims. At this point, Elleigh Marie and KBlocks were declared as the two eliminated contestants.

Kayko was the next to perform on American Idol season 22 episode 10. He too chose his original uptempo song Over You.

Australian native Jordan Anthony came next, performing When The Party's Over by Billie Eilish.

The next to make it to the Top 20 was Quintavious, singing Hollow by Tori Kelly.

Kaibrienne KB Richins took the stage after him, delivering a powerful original song called Girl I Am Now.

The latest episode of American Idol season 22 then gave the stage over to Paul Russell for a special performance, following which Nya entered the Top 20.

Nya sang Ray Charles' Georgia On My Mind. Jayna Ellis was the next and sang My All by Mariah Carey. Abi Carter came next and her song was My Chemical Romance's Welcome To The Black Parade.

Georgia native Will Moseley was the next to take the stage with his rendition of Makin' Me Look Good Again by Drake White. After Will came McKenna Faith Breinholt from Gilbert, Arizona, choosing to perform Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now.

Finally, Julia Gagnon secured the last spot in the American Idol Top 20 after singing I Believe by Fantasia. Blake Proehl and Hailey Mia were the other two contestants to be eliminated.

American Idol season 22 airs every Sunday and Monday at 8 PM ET on ABC.