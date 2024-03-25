American Idol season 22 episode 5: Recap and more details explored

The ABC singing reality series American Idol season 22 is back with its last round of auditions. So far, viewers have seen new faces and a few familiar ones ready to test their luck on the performance stage, the Hollywood week, however, will decide who stays in the competition till the end.

This season's judges include Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richi alongside Ryan Seacrest, an Emmy Award-winning host and producer. American Idol season 22 episode 5 was released on ABC on Sunday, March 24, 2024. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the episode synopsis reads:

"The stakes are high in the final round of auditions; aspiring superstars perform in hopes of advancing to Hollywood Week."

What happened on American Idol season 22 episode 5?

This week's auditions started with a new contestant Ricky Moyer, a barista from Philadelphia. The 22-year-old impressed judges with his unique voice and a surprising twist to the song It Must Have Been Love by Roxette.

At the end of his performance, all judges agreed that Ricky's stage presence was phenomenal and decided to give him a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Another American Idol artist, Liliana Tovar Dalton was also sent to the next round of live shows after she got a yes from the judges. The 17-year-old singer and songwriter sang her original song called 5%.

Katy could sense her taking inspiration from Taylor Swift during her performance, she asked Liliana to sing Someone Like You by Adele.

Katy was impressed by her vocal range and considered her "vulnerable", giving Liliana the second golden ticket to Hollywood. Next three teenagers Sophia Ava Marie from Las Vegas, McCollough from Samson, Alabama, and Carmen Olivia from Bethel, Connecticut sang their hearts out.

15-year-old Sophie sang The One That Got Away by Katy Perry, 16-year-old McCollough covered Fire Away by Chris Stapleton and 16-year-old Carmen sang Oscar Winning Tears by Raye. All three artists received a positive response from the judges and were sent to the next American Idol round.

A 25-year-old preschool teacher Bethany Teague also auditioned for season 22. The North Carolina resident proved her singing capabilities by covering a song by the American Idol superstar Kelly Clarkson. Piece by Piece was relatable for Bethany as she poured her emotions into the song.

She revealed details of her mom's passing after her sister's birth. Upon hearing this news, Katy encouraged Bethany to transform her pain into a purpose, giving her a golden ticket.

The main highlight of American Idol season 22 episode 5 auditions is the last audition. Julia Gagnon, a 21-year-old from Cumberland, Maine is a college student who wishes to attain her dream on the audition stage of going far in the singing competition series.

Julia sang Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin making a lasting impression on Katy Perry, Katy thought Julia would make it to the Top 10 in the competition. All three judges unanimously decided to give Julia a Platinum Ticket surprising Julia herself.

The next episode will showcase talented artists and their praise-worthy performances, viewers can't wait to find out who will be the season 22 winner at the end. From next week onwards, "Hollywood Week" will start in which contestants will compete with each other in multiple rounds and challenges.

Fans can stream American Idol season 22 on ABC or streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV every week on Sundays.