"So little thought invested towards lighting": Annie Leibovitz comes under fire over Ketanji Brown Jackson's portrait photos as internet recalls Viola Davis and Simone Biles

Annie Leibovitz and her recent portrait of Ketanji Brown Jackson (Image via Hauser &amp; Wirth/Getty Images, and voguemagazine/annieleibovitz/Twitter)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Aug 21, 2022 11:10 AM IST

On August 16, Vogue Magazine profiled Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. The profile featured a photoshoot by Annie Leibovitz at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

The very same day, following Leibovitz's Twitter post on the photographs, a legion of tweets criticized her use of lighting, which is reflected in the skin tone of black women like Ketanji Brown Jackson.

@annieleibovitz @voguemagazine All the resources in the world and so little thought invested towards lighting dark complexions.

This is not the first time that the 72-year-old photographer has come under fire for her seemingly unthoughtful use of light.

Numerous tweets also pointed out previous instances where photoshoots conducted by Leibovitz ranked poorly when it came to pictures of black women.

Netizens slam photographer Annie Leibovitz over Ketanji Brown Jackson's portrait photos for Vogue

United States Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., 2022 / For @voguemagazine https://t.co/5jMI3KwIbc

Apart from the heavy flak that Leibovitz received for her pictures of Ketanji Brown Jackson, numerous other tweets also accused the veteran photographer of having a bias against black women, citing her previous works featuring prominent names like Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong'o and Simone Biles.

Simone Biles deserved better than Annie Leibovitz bad lighting. https://t.co/I7SvmCmKJP
Guess which one is from Annie Leibovitz. HINT: It's not the glowing one of Viola Davis being photographed with care, love, and consideration for her beautiful dark skin.It's 2022 and we shouldn't be having this conversation anymore. https://t.co/6wt5FIXi1W

In an attempt to point out the difference, some tweets also showcased Annie Leibovitz's photographs of white actresses like Amy Adams.

Amy Adams 🕯️🌹📷 Annie Leibovitz 2014 https://t.co/MgJsG1s1DG

A plethora of posts called out the photographer and insinuated that there is no reason for her alleged incompetency in photographing black people, given her decades of experience as a photographer. Some even proceeded to edit the pictures in an effort to showcase how it took minimal effort to fix the lighting.

@annieleibovitz @voguemagazine It’s giving lazy erasure. We deserve photographers with decades of experience and access to every light box, reflector, flash, & assistant to do their damn job or just refuse it if they will not see us when paid to photograph us.
@annieleibovitz @voguemagazine personally, I'd be humiliated if it took 5 minutes to improve my photos 300 fold with free software. but I guess I'm not getting paid the big bucks for abject failure on a globally visible scale. twitter.com/raymundmitchel…
I feel like she has to photograph Black people like this on purpose. There is no way a photographer as talented as Annie Leibovitz doesn’t know how to take photos of Black skin. She doesn’t WANT to do it right and it shows. twitter.com/annieleibovitz…
Stop letting Annie Leibovitz photograph Black women challenge twitter.com/annieleibovitz…
Can we have a serious conversation about the way Annie Leibovitz always makes Black people look so sad and lifeless when she photographs us? I know she's a lauded artist but tbh she can't shoot pictures of Black people. I'm sorry twitter.com/iamlexstylz/st…
I can ALWAYS tell when Annie Leibovitz is the photographer and I don’t mean that in a good way. twitter.com/annieleibovitz…
I thought we'd all agreed that Annie Leibovitz isn't allowed to do photoshoots of Black people anymore after that Simone Biles photoshoot for Vogue, but I guess not!! https://t.co/ZUCt9r9f0F
I'm convinced Annie Leibovitz has unconscious bias, she associates Black people with struggle and suffering and that's why her lighting on darker skin is always horrible. The people look sad, lifeless and depressing and we deserve better. Stop hiring her
Buddy I wouldn’t care if you invented the camera…your credentials don’t mean anything to me in this case. My point stands…Annie Leibovitz is not good at lighting and photographing Black people.The Justice Jackson-Brown photos are the latest example. twitter.com/mattmendelsohn…
Annie Leibovitz and Anna Wintour will one day pay for the crimes they’ve committed against Black women photographed in Vogue. twitter.com/annieleibovitz…

This is not the first time Annie Leibovitz has faced criticism for photographing black celebrities. In 2008, she photographed LeBron James and Gisele Bündchen for Vogue’s cover. However, the photograph drew a lot of criticism since it featured Lebron James, with his hand around Bündchen's waist. Some claimed that the picture reminded them of a King Kong poster.

Imagine being the first Black man to be on the cover of Vogue magazine...and then imagine that your celebrity photographer -who you trusted- decided to recreat *this*. She’s not just guilty of bad lighting and editing, people. #annieleibovitz @KingJames https://t.co/ZLwglBVs1U

Leibovitz has previously addressed the issue of lighting in photographs. In a 1992 interview with ARTnews, she mentioned:

"In school, I wasn't taught anything about lighting, and I was only taught black-and-white. So I had to learn (about) color myself."

Who is Annie Leibovitz? In brief, about experience as a photographer

youtube-cover

Leibovitz is best known as a portrait photographer, and her most famed piece of work includes a polaroid of singing sensations John Lennon and Yoko Ono, which was featured on the Rolling Stones’ cover.

John Lennon & Yoko Ono ❤️Photography © Annie Leibovitz NYC1980 https://t.co/9ypV9px42b

As per the reports, she began developing her photography skills from the 1960s and worked with Rolling Stone magazine from 1970 to early 1980. She then joined Vanity Fair and was associated with them from 1983. In 1998, she began her collaboration with Vogue.

According to a 2008 PBS documentary on her, she has been designated as a "Living Legend" by the Library of Congress.

