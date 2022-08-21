"So little thought invested towards lighting": Annie Leibovitz comes under fire over Ketanji Brown Jackson's portrait photos as internet recalls Viola Davis and Simone Biles

On August 16, Vogue Magazine profiled Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. The profile featured a photoshoot by Annie Leibovitz at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

The very same day, following Leibovitz's Twitter post on the photographs, a legion of tweets criticized her use of lighting, which is reflected in the skin tone of black women like Ketanji Brown Jackson.

maria fenton @mariaufenton @annieleibovitz @voguemagazine All the resources in the world and so little thought invested towards lighting dark complexions. @annieleibovitz @voguemagazine All the resources in the world and so little thought invested towards lighting dark complexions.

This is not the first time that the 72-year-old photographer has come under fire for her seemingly unthoughtful use of light.

Numerous tweets also pointed out previous instances where photoshoots conducted by Leibovitz ranked poorly when it came to pictures of black women.

Netizens slam photographer Annie Leibovitz over Ketanji Brown Jackson's portrait photos for Vogue

Apart from the heavy flak that Leibovitz received for her pictures of Ketanji Brown Jackson, numerous other tweets also accused the veteran photographer of having a bias against black women, citing her previous works featuring prominent names like Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong'o and Simone Biles.

Britni Danielle @BritniDWrites Simone Biles deserved better than Annie Leibovitz bad lighting. Simone Biles deserved better than Annie Leibovitz bad lighting. https://t.co/I7SvmCmKJP

Ernest Owens @MrErnestOwens Guess which one is from Annie Leibovitz.



HINT: It's not the glowing one of Viola Davis being photographed with care, love, and consideration for her beautiful dark skin.



It's 2022 and we shouldn't be having this conversation anymore. Guess which one is from Annie Leibovitz. HINT: It's not the glowing one of Viola Davis being photographed with care, love, and consideration for her beautiful dark skin.It's 2022 and we shouldn't be having this conversation anymore. https://t.co/6wt5FIXi1W

In an attempt to point out the difference, some tweets also showcased Annie Leibovitz's photographs of white actresses like Amy Adams.

Philippe LENOIR @PhilippeLENOIR2





Annie Leibovitz 2014 Amy Adams 🕯️Annie Leibovitz 2014 Amy Adams 🕯️🌹📷 Annie Leibovitz 2014 https://t.co/MgJsG1s1DG

A plethora of posts called out the photographer and insinuated that there is no reason for her alleged incompetency in photographing black people, given her decades of experience as a photographer. Some even proceeded to edit the pictures in an effort to showcase how it took minimal effort to fix the lighting.

maria fenton @mariaufenton @annieleibovitz



We deserve photographers with decades of experience and access to every light box, reflector, flash, & assistant to do their damn job or just refuse it if they will not see us when paid to photograph us. @voguemagazine It’s giving lazy erasure.We deserve photographers with decades of experience and access to every light box, reflector, flash, & assistant to do their damn job or just refuse it if they will not see us when paid to photograph us. @annieleibovitz @voguemagazine It’s giving lazy erasure. We deserve photographers with decades of experience and access to every light box, reflector, flash, & assistant to do their damn job or just refuse it if they will not see us when paid to photograph us.

Kay Taylor Rea @kaytaylorrea I thought we'd all agreed that Annie Leibovitz isn't allowed to do photoshoots of Black people anymore after that Simone Biles photoshoot for Vogue, but I guess not!! I thought we'd all agreed that Annie Leibovitz isn't allowed to do photoshoots of Black people anymore after that Simone Biles photoshoot for Vogue, but I guess not!! https://t.co/ZUCt9r9f0F

Tanesha, BSN RN @ERnurse86 I'm convinced Annie Leibovitz has unconscious bias, she associates Black people with struggle and suffering and that's why her lighting on darker skin is always horrible. The people look sad, lifeless and depressing and we deserve better. Stop hiring her I'm convinced Annie Leibovitz has unconscious bias, she associates Black people with struggle and suffering and that's why her lighting on darker skin is always horrible. The people look sad, lifeless and depressing and we deserve better. Stop hiring her

Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar



My point stands…Annie Leibovitz is not good at lighting and photographing Black people.



The Justice Jackson-Brown photos are the latest example. Matt Mendelsohn @mattmendelsohn @yashar @freedomfifty3 I’ve been a professional for 38 years, including photo editor of the news section of USA Today and bureau chief of UPI LA. You are just plain wrong. These are beautiful. The point is NOT to overflight things, as is the current norm. They’re gorgeous. @yashar @freedomfifty3 I’ve been a professional for 38 years, including photo editor of the news section of USA Today and bureau chief of UPI LA. You are just plain wrong. These are beautiful. The point is NOT to overflight things, as is the current norm. They’re gorgeous. Buddy I wouldn’t care if you invented the camera…your credentials don’t mean anything to me in this case.My point stands…Annie Leibovitz is not good at lighting and photographing Black people.The Justice Jackson-Brown photos are the latest example. twitter.com/mattmendelsohn… Buddy I wouldn’t care if you invented the camera…your credentials don’t mean anything to me in this case. My point stands…Annie Leibovitz is not good at lighting and photographing Black people.The Justice Jackson-Brown photos are the latest example. twitter.com/mattmendelsohn…

This is not the first time Annie Leibovitz has faced criticism for photographing black celebrities. In 2008, she photographed LeBron James and Gisele Bündchen for Vogue’s cover. However, the photograph drew a lot of criticism since it featured Lebron James, with his hand around Bündchen's waist. Some claimed that the picture reminded them of a King Kong poster.

yeye still masks! @harkshetweets @KingJames Imagine being the first Black man to be on the cover of Vogue magazine...and then imagine that your celebrity photographer -who you trusted- decided to recreat *this*. She’s not just guilty of bad lighting and editing, people. #annieleibovitz Imagine being the first Black man to be on the cover of Vogue magazine...and then imagine that your celebrity photographer -who you trusted- decided to recreat *this*. She’s not just guilty of bad lighting and editing, people. #annieleibovitz @KingJames https://t.co/ZLwglBVs1U

Leibovitz has previously addressed the issue of lighting in photographs. In a 1992 interview with ARTnews, she mentioned:

"In school, I wasn't taught anything about lighting, and I was only taught black-and-white. So I had to learn (about) color myself."

Who is Annie Leibovitz? In brief, about experience as a photographer

Leibovitz is best known as a portrait photographer, and her most famed piece of work includes a polaroid of singing sensations John Lennon and Yoko Ono, which was featured on the Rolling Stones’ cover.

MixTape @music_mix_tape



Photography Annie Leibovitz

NYC

1980 John Lennon & Yoko OnoPhotographyAnnie LeibovitzNYC1980 John Lennon & Yoko Ono ❤️Photography © Annie Leibovitz NYC1980 https://t.co/9ypV9px42b

As per the reports, she began developing her photography skills from the 1960s and worked with Rolling Stone magazine from 1970 to early 1980. She then joined Vanity Fair and was associated with them from 1983. In 1998, she began her collaboration with Vogue.

According to a 2008 PBS documentary on her, she has been designated as a "Living Legend" by the Library of Congress.

