 'Another Life' Season 2 full cast list: Meet Katee Sackhoff, Rekha Sharma, and others from Netflix series

Netflix's Another Life is its latest sci-fi drama that will soon be streaming its second season on the platform. The series was created by Aaron Martin and was recently renewed after a mixed review response for its first installment.

The series follows astronaut Niko Breckenridge, played by sci-fi queen Katee Sackoff, and her young crew, who face unimaginable dangers as they embark on a high-risk mission to uncover the origins of the mysterious foreign stone that appeared on Earth.

'Another Life' Season 2: Ensemble cast

The series was renewed for a second season on October 29, 2019. It was supposed to start shooting on March 2, 2020, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official synopsis for Another Life's Season 2 reads:

"The stakes couldn't get higher as Niko (Katee Sackhoff) and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality?"

Katee Sackhoff as Niko Breckenridge

Katee Sackhoff, an American actress, is well known for playing Lieutenant Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in Battlestar Galactica, The Mandalorian, Longmire, and has also voiced on Robot Chicken. She is all set to return as the lead in Another Life's Season 2.

Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace

Justin Chatwin in American Gothic (Image via IMDb)

Canadian actor Justin Chatwin first appeared in musical comedy Josie and the Pussycats, following his breakthrough role in War of the Worlds. He has also starred in movies like The Invisible, Bang Bang Baby, Unleashed, American Gothic, and Summer Night. Chatwin is all set to play the role of Erik Wallace in Another Life's Season 2.

Rekha Sharma as Ursula Monroe

Rekha Sharma is well known for her roles in Battlestar Galactica as Tory Foster and in Star Trek: Discovery. Sharma plays a mother on Another Life named Ursula Monroe. Sharma's role may see her interact with others more regularly, but only time will tell on that front.

Kate Vernon as Ava

Kate Vernon in Battlestar Galactica, 2004 (Image via IMDb)

Kate Vernon, who also starred in Battlestar Galactica, will be seen embodying a very different character in Netflix's Another Life. Vernon will portray the character by the name of Ava, mother to Niko Breckinridge. She is well known for her roles Falcon Crest, Pretty in Pink, and Malcolm X.

Selma Blair as Harper Glass

American actress Selma Blair has made a name for herself in Hollywood. She has played several roles in films like Brown's Requiem, Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing, and the Hellboy films. Blair will return as Harper Glass in Netflix's second installment of Another Life.

Also Read

The series has many other familiar faces like Dillon Casey, Shannon Chan-Kent, Kurt Yaeger, and Carlena Britch, who will appear in the new season along with JayR Tinaco, Elizabeth Ludlow, A.J. Rivera, Tongayi Chirisa, and Lina Renna.

Netflix's Another Life Season 2 is all set to release on October 14. Don't forget to tune in.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar