 Anthrax and Black Label Society Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates and more 

Anthrax and Black Label Society are joining forces for a co-headlining North American tour this summer. The veteran metal band will be joined by Hatebreed for the summer 2022 tour. The tour will begin on July 26, 2022, in Phoenix and conclude on August 28, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 22 at 10.00 am local time through Ticketmaster. A series of pre-sales will also take place prior to the general sale, including a Citi presale on Monday, April 18 at noon E.T. and a Live Nation presale on April 19 at 10.00 am local time.

Anthrax and Black Label Society have been friends for ages and have performed together many times. Speaking further about their friendship, Anthrax’s guitarist said:

“ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands.”

He also talked about how Black Label Society’s frontman, Zakk, has been a dear friend of his since 1988 and has shared mutual admiration for music for over 30 years.

Anthrax and Black Label Society 2022 tour dates and venues

Anthrax @Anthrax

Tickets on sale 4/22 10AM local time

All tix and info - ANTHRAX AND @ZakkWyldeBLS TO HIT THE ROAD THIS SUMMER with Guests @hatebreed Tickets on sale 4/22 10AM local timeAll tix and info - Anthrax.com ANTHRAX AND @ZakkWyldeBLS TO HIT THE ROAD THIS SUMMER with Guests @hatebreed Tickets on sale 4/22 10AM local timeAll tix and info - Anthrax.com https://t.co/7gtrAfVCmY

July 26 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

July 28 – Las Vegas, Nevada - Brooklyn Bowl

July 29 – Los Angeles, California - The Palladium

July 30 – Sacramento, California - Heart Health Park

August 1 – DeNevadaer, Colorado - Fillmore Auditorium

August 2 – Kansas City, Missouri - Midland Theater

August 4 – Gary, Indiana - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

August 5 – Oshkosh, Wisconsin - Oshkosh Arena

August 6 – Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Fillmore

August 8 – Dallas, Texas - South Side Ballroom *

August 9 – Austin, Texas - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

August 11 – Atlanta, Georgia - The Tabernacle

August 12 – Orlando, Florida - House of Blues

August 13 – Charlotte, North Carolina - The Fillmore

August 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

August 16 – Nashville, - Tennessee - Ryman Auditorium

August 18 – Silver Spring, Maryland - The Fillmore

August 19 – Rochester, New York - Main Street Armory

August 20 – Detroit, Michigan - The Fillmore *

August 22 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Stage AE Outside

August 23 – Toronto, Ontario - History

August 24 – Trois Riviere, Quebec - Amphithéâtre Cogeco

August 26 – Brooklyn, New York - Coney Island Amphitheater

August 28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The Fillmore *

*shows without Hatebreed

Anthrax @Anthrax



#anthrax. Forging new metal in an undisclosed location….. Forging new metal in an undisclosed location…..#anthrax. https://t.co/2nXnwiJoP6

After a series of virtual events last year, Anthrax, will be able to celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band in person with their fans.

Edited by Khushi Singh