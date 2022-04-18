 Anthrax and Black Label Society Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates and more 

Anthrax and Black Label Society are joining forces for a co-headlining North American tour this summer. The veteran metal band will be joined by Hatebreed for the summer 2022 tour. The tour will begin on July 26, 2022, in Phoenix and conclude on August 28, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 22 at 10.00 am local time through Ticketmaster. A series of pre-sales will also take place prior to the general sale, including a Citi presale on Monday, April 18 at noon E.T. and a Live Nation presale on April 19 at 10.00 am local time.
Anthrax and Black Label Society have been friends for ages and have performed together many times. Speaking further about their friendship, Anthrax’s guitarist said:
“ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands.”
He also talked about how Black Label Society’s frontman, Zakk, has been a dear friend of his since 1988 and has shared mutual admiration for music for over 30 years.
Anthrax and Black Label Society 2022 tour dates and venues
July 26 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
July 28 – Las Vegas, Nevada - Brooklyn Bowl
July 29 – Los Angeles, California - The Palladium
July 30 – Sacramento, California - Heart Health Park
August 1 – DeNevadaer, Colorado - Fillmore Auditorium
August 2 – Kansas City, Missouri - Midland Theater
August 4 – Gary, Indiana - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
August 5 – Oshkosh, Wisconsin - Oshkosh Arena
August 6 – Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Fillmore
August 8 – Dallas, Texas - South Side Ballroom *
August 9 – Austin, Texas - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
August 11 – Atlanta, Georgia - The Tabernacle
August 12 – Orlando, Florida - House of Blues
August 13 – Charlotte, North Carolina - The Fillmore
August 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
August 16 – Nashville, - Tennessee - Ryman Auditorium
August 18 – Silver Spring, Maryland - The Fillmore
August 19 – Rochester, New York - Main Street Armory
August 20 – Detroit, Michigan - The Fillmore *
August 22 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Stage AE Outside
August 23 – Toronto, Ontario - History
August 24 – Trois Riviere, Quebec - Amphithéâtre Cogeco
August 26 – Brooklyn, New York - Coney Island Amphitheater
August 28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The Fillmore *
*shows without Hatebreed
After a series of virtual events last year, Anthrax, will be able to celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band in person with their fans.