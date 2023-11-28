Apollo Peak update: What happened to Brandon Zavala's business after Shark Tank?

With its several spinoffs, Shark Tank has helped countless business owners scale up their innovative ideas with sizeable investments from the Sharks. One such company that successfully secured funding was Brandon Zavala's Apollo Peak Pet Wine from season 8.

Yes, pet wine, but non-alcoholic, of course. Kevin O'Leary found that it was more than just a "cute" idea and had real scope to grow in the market and invested $100,000 for 20% equity in the company, which Brandon accepted.

Considering the nature of the product, audiences have grown curious to know how it has evolved since Brandon's appearance on the show. According to the official Shark Tank Blog, in October 2023, Apollo Peak Pet Wine generated a revenue of $500,000–$1,000,000 annually.

Pets have been living the high life: Shark Tank success

Shark Tank season 8 featured an array of unique and innovative business ideas that had the Sharks fighting each other to get shares. Something similar happened in the case of Apollo Peak Pet Wine, founded by Brandon Zavala in 2015.

This brand was created to provide a "safe and fun alternative to hard snacks" for pets. The product doesn't contain any alcohol but is a refreshing juice of sorts for your "pawfect pals." It blends beet juice and catnip and has punny names depending on the animal they're catering to. Some notable ones include "Pinot Meow" and "CharDOGnay."

Brandon's pitch on Shark Tank had earned him an impressive investment from Kevin O'Leary, who paid $100,000 for a 20% stake in the company. It was later reported that the deal fell through for undisclosed reasons. However, that didn't stop him from scaling up Apollo Peak Pet Wine. As of October 2023, the Shark Tank blog states that the company's annual revenue ranges between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

Bottles of the beverage were priced at approximately $12 during the time of filming. The company has since also diversified, offering more products for pets, including chew and plush toys and a "chicken broth-flavored" wine for dogs.

In Brandon's appearance on the show, the judges were in awe of this creation and were battling it out to be the Shark who gets to sponsor him. Brandon came in seeking funding of $100,000 for 10% shares in Apollo Peak Pet Wine.

After Brandon Zavala's practical demonstration and pitch, much deliberation took place. Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Robert Herjavec backed out early in the discussion, leaving Daymond, Kevin, and John. This led to an equity war between Daymond and Kevin. Finally, Kevin O'Leary signed the agreement with Brandon, which was $100,000 with 20% shares. This deal, as mentioned above, eventually fell through.

Apollo Peak products can be purchased on e-commerce websites. Audiences can keep track of the latest product updates from the show through the Shark Tank blog.

The show is currently in its 15th season and is welcoming more entrepreneurial minds to take center stage. Shark Tank season 15, episode 8, will be available to watch on December 8, 2023. This can be viewed on ABC at 8 pm ET and on Hulu the following day.

Seeing that Christmas is just around the corner, the next episode is themed "holiday cheer" and is set to feature four innovative ideas.