Applebee's brings back its Date Night Pass: How to avail, benefits, and more details explored

Applebee’s has revived its Date Night Pass—a promotion that sold out in under a minute last year—giving customers another shot at monthly discounts for a full year. The limited offer, available exclusively to Club Applebee’s members, allows registrants to enter a random drawing for one of 3,000 passes priced at $100 each.

Winners can redeem $50 off food and non-alcoholic beverages once a month from March 1, 2025, through February 28, 2026.

Limited registration window for 2025 date night pass

The Date Night Pass by Applebee's (Image via Applebee's)

Club Applebee’s members must register between February 4 and February 12, 2025, for a chance to purchase the Date Night Pass. According to

Applebee’s official guidelines, existing members will receive an email with a registration link, while new members can sign up for free and access the offer through a welcome email.

Selected participants will be notified on February 14, 2025. The $100 pass claims to provide up to $500 in savings over 12 months, though availability is limited to 3,000 winners.

This year’s allotment is larger than in 2024 when the passes sold out almost instantly. However, demand is expected to remain high, making early registration essential.

Monthly discounts and redemption process

The Date Night Pass offers $50 off on food and non-alcoholic beverages per month, applicable to dine-in or online orders. For in-person visits, customers must present the pass to their server, while online orders require a unique code during checkout.

The discount does not cover taxes, gratuity, alcohol, or third-party delivery fees. Unused monthly credits expire and cannot roll over, as stated in Applebee’s terms.

This means pass holders must use their $50 discount each month to maximize the offer’s value.

Geographic exclusions and eligibility rules

While most U.S. Applebee’s locations accept the Date Night Pass, 19 restaurants are excluded. Examples include the Lawrenceville, New Jersey, location at 3330 Brunswick Pike, and the Terminal D outlet in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

A full list of excluded restaurants is available on Applebee’s website.

Applebee’s locations not participating in the exclusive offer (Image via Applebee's)

The pass cannot be transferred, combined with other promotions, or refunded if lost. Alterations to the pass or unauthorized use also void eligibility.

Additionally, the pass is non-reloadable, meaning missed redemptions do not carry over to future months.

Deadlines and usage reminders

Winners must activate their Date Night Pass by February 28, 2026. Monthly reminders about remaining credits will be sent via email, requiring recipients to opt into promotional communications.

Applebee’s emphasizes that the pass is non-reloadable and subject to forfeiture if membership details change.

How to maximize your chances of securing a pass

With only 3,000 passes available, competition is expected to be fierce. To improve your odds, ensure you are a Club Applebee’s member and register during the designated window.

New members can sign up for free and will receive a welcome email with instructions on how to enter the drawing.

The return of Applebee’s Date Night Pass follows its 2024 debut, which saw overwhelming demand and swift sellouts.

This year’s expanded allotment of 3,000 passes—up from 2024’s undisclosed quantity—aims to accommodate more customers, though competition is expected to remain high.

With registration closing on February 12, 2025, interested diners are encouraged to sign up for Club Applebee’s promptly to secure eligibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback