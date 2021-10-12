'Aquaman: King of Atlantis' voice cast list: Meet Cooper Andrews, Gillian Jacobs and others from HBO's animated series

DC is upping its game with its latest animated mini-series, Aquaman: King of Atlantis. A Warner Bros. Animation production, the series is based on the Aquaman comics by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Created by Victor Courtright and Marlyn Halpern-Graser, the series is a playful reimagination of the DC superhero, telling the original tale of Aquaman's early adventures as King of Atlantis. Viewers will follow Aquaman (Cooper Andrews), his royal advisor Vulko (Thomas Lennon), warrior princess Mera (Gillian Jacobs) and the Ocean Master (Dana Snyder) with others on their epic underwater adventures full of colours, creatures and battles.

'Aquaman: King of Atlantis': Ensemble voice cast

The first promo for the series, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, was released over the weekend. The preview takes viewers to the mythical Undersea Kingdom in the royal court of Atlantis, where Aquaman isn't seen as a leader at first. But when he takes over the throne, he's presented with a long list of tasks to complete.

In comes Aquaman's half-brother, Ocean Master, who challenges him to a duel for the throne. Aquaman eventually defeats him and concludes that combat is not a solution to choosing the right monarch.

If the preview isn't exciting enough already, the brilliant casting for the series will send viewers into a frenzy.

Cooper Andrews as Aquaman

An American actor, Andrew Cooper, is best known as Jerry in The Walking Dead and Víctor Vásquez in Shazam!. Cooper is set to voice star as Aquaman in DC's upcoming animated series, Aquaman: King of Atlantis.

Thomas Lennon as Vulko, the royal advisor

Thomas Lennon in Monstertrucks (Image via IMDb)

Known for his work in 17 Again, Baywatch, Bad Teacher, Memento, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bad Teacher and I Love You, Man, as well as The State and many others. Thomas Lennon will be seen as the voice of Vulko, the royal advisor in DC's animated series, Aquaman: King of Atlantis.

Dana Snyder as Ocean Master

An American actor, Dana Snyder, is known for voicing on Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Squidbillies, Ballmastrz: 9009, as well as other Adult Swim properties. He also appears in animation for younger audiences, like Chowder. He is all set to voice star as the Ocean Master in DC's Aquaman: King of Atlantis.

Gillian Jacobs as Mera, the warrior princess

Gillian Jacobs in Life of the Party (Image via IMDb)

Gillian Jacobs is an American actress best known for her roles in the comedy series Community, Love and Invincible (2021) amongst her film roles in Life of the Party, Ibiza, the Fear Street trilogy and many more. She will be seen voicing the character of Mera, the warrior princess in DC's animated series, Aquaman: King of Atlantis.

HBO Max officially announced the series Aquaman: King of Atlantis at the beginning of the year, further sharing that Warner Bros. has ordered the three-part animated series, which will take place after the events of the highly successful Aquaman movie. The news broke when the Aquaman sequel was in its pre-production phase.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis' first episode, titled 'Dead Sea', will stream on October 14 on HBO Max.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar