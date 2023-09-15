Archer Season 14 Episode 4: Ending Explained

FX's animated spy comedy series Archer continues to deliver laughter and intrigue in season 14 as it started airing on August 30, 2023. The fourth episode of the 14th and final season dropped on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, on FXX at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Episode 4 saw the return of Bartholomew Aloysius Dylan, better known as Barry. Titled Chill Barry, the fourth episode also leaves viewers and Kane's strike team at an awkward juncture as the character tries guessing where his consciousness may be controlled given that he's stuck in a refrigerator.

Archer has been created by Adam Reed and written by Mark Ganek, Asha Michelle Wilson, Matt Roller, and Miles Woods.

Archer Season 14 Episode 4 - Barry is back

As the fourth episode of the final season premiered on September 13, 2023, viewers were left with the usual ridiculous scenarios, banter, and unexpected turns. The new lead, Lana Kane divides the group into two to attend to two different field missions.

Earlier, Barry was delivered to the team in a package, but his consciousness was trapped in a mini fridge. Barry shared important information about 'Other Barry,' who was Archer's new friend. This led the team to stop 'Other Barry' from causing large-scale destruction.

Even though the groups were successful in their endeavor, Barry leaves with an open end regarding what keeps bringing the two versions of him back as correctly pointed out by Pam. Barry answers her question saying that he is not sure what controls him as he wakes himself up again every time.

He says,

"I just know that I woke up me again, which must mean I'm saved somewhere by someone or something - maybe some artificial intelligence aspiring to godhood. Robots aren't supposed to dream but sometimes when I'm recharging, in a ghostly vision, I see myself coming back over and over again, eternally recurring until this presence summons us both - Barry and Other Barry at the end of the world. And we battle to either destroy humanity or to save it. And in that dream, all I can hear ringing in my ears is the mocking laughter of that..that being."

This follows an awkward silence considering the weight of the words he had let slip from his mouth. To lighten the moment, Barry then blurts out,

"Or you know, could just be some dude."

Archer and the gang land at Yucca Mountain where a half-built government permanent nuclear storage waste site exists. Coincidentally, Other Barry has also been using the same place as his laboratory which has drawn a lot of talk from the Black Market contractor world.

As the team reaches the laboratory and takes care of the situation with Barry playing an active role in it, the question of how Barry and Other Barry return remains. This also leaves space for Other Barry's re-return or worse, a larger threat on the horizon. Barry also teases the team with the mention of artificial intelligence - something the real world has been caught up with.

Season 14 of Archer brings back the characters with their old idiosyncrasies and new quirks thereby raising the entertainment in the episodes. The surprise twist of Barry's double role is an interesting final twist in the story.

Meanwhile, Archer prepares for the release of the fifth episode on September 20, 2023. Catch the action on FX and Hulu the next day of the premiere.