'Archive 81' takeaways: A supernatural tale driven by human desire

Netflix's highly anticipated supernatural horror series, Archive 81 got premiered this January 14, 2022. Created by Stranger Things director Rebecca Thomas and the highly regarded producer of classic horror movies such as Insidious and The Conjuring, James Wan, the series has been getting a lot of positive reactions from viewers and critics.

Archive 81 is primarily a suspenseful horror tale of ominous events, with Dan Turner, a talented archivist played by Mamoudou Athie, and Melody Pendras, an anthropology student played by Dina Shihabi, as the lead characters.

'Archive 81': A major takeaway

Let's unfold the major driving force behind the events of this mystery horror Netflix series.

A supernatural tale, driven by human desire

A building full of strange residents engaged in demonic occult practices, an 'Other World', a demon - 'Kaelego', and waking dreams blurring the line between the past and the present, the Netflix series gives you a handful of supernatural events rapt up in oozing mysteries.

But what is the driving force behind these thrilling events? As the story unfolds, viewers realize that it all started because Iris Vos wanted to become a mother. A very human and worldly desire at the very heart of the story, creating all the mayhem.

Melody's journey to find her mother

Stepping into a building full of distorted mysteries, getting involved in a demonic occult ritual, losing mental peace and wellbeing, and finally, getting trapped in the 'Other World'. Nothing would have happened if Melody did not look for her birth mother, Julia Bennet, who belonged to the Baldung bloodline.

The desire to know who her mother is and why she left her alone all these years ago is what pulled Melody into the madness of Visser. Therefore, human desire is again the main driving force behind the events of this supernatural horror series.

Thus, it is safe to say that the intensely knitted supernatural horror series is made even more striking by the significant presence of human emotions and desires. That's what helps the creators put the entire story in a well-rounded and intriguing manner. It is what also makes the storyline stand out from the rest.

Don't miss Archive 81, a hauntingly mysterious saga, streaming on Netflix from January 14, 2022.

