"Are they running out of stories already?"- Fans not thrilled with Disney's Moana and DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon remakes

After the resounding success of The Little Mermaid, despite the criticism aimed at it before its release, the Disney live-action film became the talk of the town. However, fans now seem to believe that Disney's further attempts at remakes have gone a step too far. This comes after a recent announcement about a Moana live-action remake came to light. Moreover, it was also announced that DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon will get a live-action remake as well, much to the dismay of fans.

This news was not received very well by fans of the respective franchises. How to Train Your Dragon became one of the most popular films from Dreamworks when it was released in 2010. It also spawned a trilogy, which was well-received. As for Moana, Disney released the film in 2016, which makes it even more difficult for fans to justify a remake.

Netizens react to news about Moana and How to Train Your Dragon remakes (Image via Twitter)

Discussing Film reported via a tweet that the films are staled to release in 2025, and fans were very critical of both animation studios as they took to the comments section of the post to express their views about the same. Moreover, fans were also worried about how the studios would manage to pull off such beautiful narratives in live-action.

Fans disappointed with Disney and Dreamworks for live-action remake ideas

While there is a chance that the live-action remakes from both Disney and Dreamworks may work out well, fans question the purpose of the same. They believed that the live-action remakes of the titles would ruin the "really special" storylines of the original films.

Apart from both studios sharing plans for a remake, there are no more details currently available about the same. It will be some time before Disney and Dreamworks disclose more about their plans for the two modern-day classics.

