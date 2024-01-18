Arnold Schwarzenegger's watch collection explored as actor gets detained by customs at Munich Airport over luxury watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Austrian-American actor and businessman, was briefly held at Munich airport on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, for allegedly failing to declare an expensive watch that he was planning to auction for charity.

According to a customs spokesperson, Thomas Meister, Arnold was detained in the customs area after arriving in Germany from the US. As per The Guardian, the timepiece was made especially for Schwarzenegger by the luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet.

The actor's collection includes watches from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak, and more. His selections showcase a remarkable variety that embodies his individuality, as per IFL.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently held up by customs officials at Munich airport on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. German authorities found an Audemars Piguet wristwatch in the luggage belonging to the 76-year-old Terminator star, who had not declared the watch before moving it from the United States to Germany.

According to Bild, the outlet that broke the news, customs spokesman Thomas Meister revealed that their agency had “initiated criminal tax proceedings” because the timepiece “should have been registered” since it was an imported product. The watch in question is reportedly from the Swiss brand Audemars Piguet and is worth more than $21,000.

Arnold Schwarzenegger owns an impressive collection of watches that fans feel are a true reflection of his diverse and dynamic character. According to IFL Watches, he owns several pieces, the most expensive one costing $600,000 called the Jacob and Co. Napoleon Quadra Tourbillon. The watch features four-time zone with four tourbillons and is limited to only 18 pieces worldwide.

Some of the other pieces in his collection include the Laco Watch Pilot Original Friedrichshafen 861753, worth $1,231.14. Meanwhile, the actor's Panerai Radiomir PAM00341 Special Edition “Egiziano” and the U-BOAT U-1942 cost $30,000 and 40,000, respectively.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore "Arnold Schwarzenegger The Legacy" 26378IO contains a special message engraved on the back of the piece to honor the actor. This watch is extremely rare and a great piece for anyone who collects Royal Oak watches.

The actor also owns two Rolexes, Rolex GMT-Master 16758 and Rolex "Concorde" GMT-Master 1675, costing $28,000 and $50,000, respectively, as per Wrist Enthusiast.

Meanwhile, Arnorld's spokesperson talked about his recent detention with Page Six, claiming that:

“[He was] never asked to fill out a declaration form and he answered every question from customs officers honestly. He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie."

The picture obtained by Bild, on the other hand, revealing Arnold Schwarzenegger being unperturbed by the situation, went viral on social media. The actor told the paper Bild, that,

"This is the problem that Germany is suffering from. You can no longer see the forest for the trees."

As per The Independent, Arnold Schwarzenegger “agreed” to pre-pay potential taxes on the watch, even though it is his personal property. The officers, however, allegedly had issues using a credit card machine for up to an hour.

The actor was then brought to a bank to withdraw money from the ATM, but the amount needed reportedly exceeded the funds and the bank was closed as well. According to Bild, Schwarzenegger “initially took the interrogation fairly calmly, but then the time and the procedure got on his nerves.” A spokesperson spoke about the incident to Page Six,

“The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative will properly report it, as all of Arnold’s non-profits do. His charity auctions raise millions of dollars every year for after-school programs for kids all over the United States and environmental work around the world."

The Kindergarten Cop star has since been released and plans to move forward with the auctioning of his watch on Thursday, January 18, 2024, as per The Guardian.