As Certain As Death: Release date, plot, and more details

Excitement builds as movie buffs anticipate the premiere of the thrilling horror film, As Certain As Death. Directed and written by the talented Hutch Dano, this nail-biting rollercoaster promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

As Certain As Death is set to hit theaters across the United States on July 11, 2023. With a star-studded cast that includes Lindsey Shaw, Daniel Curtis Lee, David Lambert, and Cortney Palm, the film is set to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other.

As Certain As Death follows 5 close friends who embark on a seemingly innocent camping trip that quickly takes a sinister turn

After having a limited release in 300 North American theaters via The Avenue the previous fall, the film is now poised to make its grand debut. Horror fans can hardly contain their excitement as the date draws near. But that's not all. For those who prefer to enjoy movies from the comfort of their homes, the film will also premiere on Starz on July 1.

With both theater and home viewing options, As Certain As Death is ensuring that audiences have various ways to embark on this spine-chilling journey. The storyline of As Certain As Death follows a gripping narrative that promises to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

The plot revolves around five close friends who embark on a seemingly innocent camping trip that quickly takes a sinister turn. Their excursion soon becomes a harrowing fight for survival as they encounter malevolent forces lurking in the dark woods.

Meet the talented cast and crew

Lindsey Shaw takes on the role of Dayna, one of the friends who spearheads an intervention for her addict boyfriend, Richard (played by Hutch Dano). Seeking solace in the wilderness, the group whisks Richard away to a remote mountain location, hoping to aid his detox and start anew. However, their plans are soon thwarted when they stumble upon a hidden underground fight ring.

As tensions rise, secrets are unveiled, and the group's bonds are put to the ultimate test. The friends find themselves trapped in a deadly game of cat and mouse with an enigmatic stranger, and they must confront not only their own inner demons but also the malevolent force that threatens their very existence.

Behind the camera, As Certain As Death boasts a team of visionary filmmakers and producers. Hutch Dano, known for his acting talents, has expanded his repertoire by taking the reins as both director and writer for this project. His creative vision brings the film to life, infusing it with intensity and suspense.

Joining him in the production are Brienne Austen and Rock & Royal Productions, ensuring a compelling and professionally executed film. A notable aspect of the film's production is the adaptability demonstrated in the face of unforeseen challenges.

Originally slated to be filmed in Ojai, California, the production was relocated to Big Bear at the last minute to accommodate Covid-19 safety protocols.

As Certain As Death promises to be an electrifying cinematic journey into the heart of darkness. With its star-studded cast, intense plot, and skilled direction, the film aims to leave an indelible mark on the horror genre.

Poll : 0 votes