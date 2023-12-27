ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 “Black/Pure Silver” sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 “Black/Pure Silver” sneakers represent a new chapter in the evolution of ASICS' retro running sneakers. These shoes are a nod to the late 2000s style, featuring a sleek black and silver color scheme. Despite this being the first design not created by Toshikazu Kayano, it breathes fresh life into the sneaker's lineage.

Continuing the tradition, these sneakers stay faithful to the brand's core design principles and performance features. They incorporate the renowned GEL technology in the midsole for superior cushioning.

For those keen on purchasing the ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 “Black/Pure Silver” sneakers, they are set for release in select retailers and online at ASICS in 2024, priced at $150.

ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 “Black/Pure Silver” sneakers feature a sturdy built

ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 Black/Pure Silver sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 “Black/Pure Silver” sneakers come with a variety of features that blend style with functionality. Infused with GEL technology in the midsole, the pair has optimal cushioning, ensuring comfort during various activities.

The design retains the original layered leather and mesh construction from its 2008 predecessor. These not only provide durability but also maintain a stylish aesthetic. The shoe predominantly features a black mesh upper, inner lining, and outsoles, while silver accents highlight the ASICS branding on various parts of the shoe.

As the images reveal, the black and silver colorway gives these sneakers a modern yet classic look, perfect for those who appreciate a blend of retro and contemporary styles.

The sneakers have come up with a new perception connecting with the retro running shape, as the official website states,

"Conveying a new perception to the retro running shape, the GEL-KAYANO 14 running shoe resurfaces with its late 2000s aesthetic as a nod to our storied GEL-KAYANO series."

It continues,

"Reinterpreting the shoe's performance capabilities with updated materials and componentry, this version became the first iteration in the sneaker's lineage to be designed by someone other than Toshikazu Kayano."

A Brief History of ASICS

ASICS, an acronym for "Anima Sana In Corpore Sano," which translates to "Healthy Soul In A Healthy Body," has a rich history in the world of athletic footwear. Founded in 1949, ASICS has always focused on creating shoes that ensure the utmost comfort and performance for athletes.

Over the years, ASICS has evolved, incorporating innovative technologies and designs, making it a favorite among both athletes and fashion enthusiasts.

The ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 “Black/Pure Silver” sneakers are more than just footwear; they are a piece of history, merging the past with the present. Their design, which pays homage to the late 2000s, along with the advanced GEL cushioning technology and the durable leather and mesh construction, makes them a must-have.

Set to release in 2024 for $150, these sneakers are a testament to ASICS' commitment to quality and style. Whether you're a sneaker collector or someone who appreciates a good pair of running shoes, the ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 is a choice you won't regret.

If you're wondering where to get your hands on the ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 “Black/Pure Silver” sneakers, they will be available in select retailers and online at ASICS in 2024.