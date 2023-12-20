Asics Vintage Tech Collection: Everything we know so far

The Asics Vintage Tech Collection is a fresh, nostalgic venture by ASICS, bringing back legacy running models with a contemporary flair. This collection is a perfect blend of past and present, showcasing the enduring appeal of Asics' designs. It features reworks of popular models like the GEL-KAYANO 14, GEL-1130, GEL-NYC, and GT-2160.

ASICS' "Vintage Tech" lookbook captures the essence of this collection, pairing vintage-inspired shoes with modern, on-trend apparel.

The lookbook includes slinky cut-out tops, technical vests, corduroy pants, and nylon joggers, all complemented by ASICS' latest neutral colorways. This collection is a nod to the early 2000s, blending retro style with contemporary fashion needs.

The collection is sure to be a hit with both fashion and sports fans. While the actual release date and pricing have yet to be disclosed, the line promises to be flexible and stylish. The lookbook's included clothing items provide different ways to mix these traditional shoes with modern wardrobe necessities.

Asics Vintage Tech Collection has some visually appealing colorways

Asics Vintage Tech Collection (Image via Asics)

The collection's designs speak volumes about ASICS' commitment to innovation. The GEL-NYC, for instance, features suede elements and visually striking color overlays, making it more than just a performance shoe.

The “Cream/Clay Grey” colorway, with its orange, green, and gray accents, exemplifies this approach.

Iconic Shoe Models Reimagined

Asics Vintage Tech Collection (Image via Asics)

The GEL-KAYANO 14 is a standout in the collection, known for its motion control and supportive GEL inserts. It arrives in new colorways like “White/Malachite Green” for men and “Cloud Grey/Clay Grey” for women, perfect for those who value both function and style.

The GT-2160 also makes a bold statement with its new color combinations and breathable mesh design.

Y2K Revival and Versatile Wearability

Asics Vintage Tech Collection (Image via Asics)

The collection arrives at a moment when Y2K fashion is experiencing a resurgence in popularity. These classic models seamlessly integrate into the prevailing street-to-sport style, catering to the demands of today's fashion-conscious individuals.

By revisiting these heritage designs, ASICS showcases its remarkable capability to remain both contemporary and attractive throughout various fashion epochs.

Asics Vintage Tech Collection (Image via Asics)

This collection serves as a testament to ASICS' enduring appeal and versatility in adapting to changing fashion landscapes. As the fashion world cycles through trends, ASICS continues to stand out as a brand that transcends time, consistently offering stylish and functional footwear that captures the essence of different eras.

The collection represents a fusion of nostalgia and modernity, appealing to a diverse audience of sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate the enduring charm of iconic designs.

Since its establishment, ASICS has been an established name in the sportswear business. ASICS has continually appealed to both athletes and fashion fans with its concentration on new technologies and high-quality designs. The Asics Vintage Tech Collection exemplifies the company's ability to innovate while remaining true to its heritage.

The Asics Vintage Tech Collection is a captivating blend of nostalgia and modernity, resurrecting classic running models with contemporary flair. ASICS' innovative designs, showcased in the "Vintage Tech" lookbook, offer versatile style options.

This collection reaffirms ASICS' enduring appeal and adaptability, appealing to both athletes and fashion-conscious individuals.