Auralee x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Auralee x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA sneakers symbolize a major fashion industry partnership. Ryota Iwai founded Auralee in 2015, and it's renowned for its delicate color schemes and meticulous attention to detail.

Conversely, New Balance is a powerhouse in the footwear industry. The best aspects of both worlds are combined through their collaboration.

Two distinct hues of the recognizable 990v4 Made in USA silhouette are unveiled as part of the cooperation. Both Auralee's style and New Balance's dedication to excellence are reflected in these designs. These sneakers are unique due to the use of high-quality materials and eye-catching colors.

Auralee x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA sneakers have blue accents and a grayscale color scheme

Auralee x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The Auralee x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA sneakers are a work of art that perfectly combine style and quality. They are made in the USA with pride. These sneakers suit a variety of preferences because they come in two unique color options.

The initial version has a sophisticated grayscale color scheme with faint blue highlights that give it a timeless yet modern appearance. The second version has a more colorful palette with a bold green heel counter. It is paired with different blue tones that give the design a whimsical touch.

This collection's pairs are all painstakingly made with comfort and longevity in mind. Longevity and quality are guaranteed by the sneakers' construction, which combines superior pigskin suede, breathable mesh, and leather.

In addition to offering a remarkable wearing experience, this superb material combination elevates the overall look. A sleek and adaptable option for any footwear aficionado, the Auralee x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA sneakers are perfect for both formal and casual settings.

Special Partnership Information

The insoles of these sneakers have a co-branded symbol. A defining characteristic of New Balance's partnerships is the feature. It gives each pair a special touch.

Coziness and Sturdiness

Auralee x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA sneakers (Image via New Balance)

New Balance is renowned for its longevity and comfort. The Made in USA Auralee x New Balance 990v4 Sneakers display these characteristics. They are made to be durable and stylish at the same time.

Expected Elements

Even if the existing colorways are eye-catching, more variation is anticipated in the future. Supporters anticipate additional hues that fit Auralee's gentle, everyday color scheme.

Accessibility and Cost

The legacy continues

Auralee x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA sneakers (Image via New Balance)

Founded in 2015, Auralee gained rapid recognition for its wearable colors and intricate designs. A well-known footwear company with a long history of comfort and quality is New Balance. Auralee's distinct style and New Balance's experience in sneaker design are combined through this cooperation.

