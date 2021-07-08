"Ain't nobody getting evicted": Austin McBroom slams ACE Family house eviction rumors as more lawsuit details emerge 

In an Instagram story post, Austin McBroom came forward to address the rumors of him and his family being evicted from their seven million dollar home. The ACE Family's patriarch, Austin McBroom, recently faced alleged lawsuits regarding his company Ace Hat Corporation and its subsidiary, Social Gloves Entertainment.
Social Gloves Entertainment was the hosting company for June 12th's boxing match of YouTubers vs TikTokers, some of which came forward to state that they had not been paid since the event.
In an Instagram post, Austin McBroom stated over a photo of his home:
"Stop [capp]ing on me and my family's name. Ain't nobody getting evicted ain't nobody moving. Stop believing everything you see the haters say on the internet! If we were moving, we definitely would [have] informed the world and made a whole YouTube video about it. Have a good rest of your day."
ACE Family rumors addressed by Austin McBroom
Though Austin McBroom has come forward to dispute rumors of him and other ACE Family members being evicted, more documents regarding the alleged lawsuits against them have surfaced.
Previous documents list the original value of the home and the defaulting of the home due to failed mortgage payments. A screenshot of the home was seen on Zillow for the original asking price of the home while labeling the lot as a pre-foreclosure.
This, along with lawsuits against Ace Hat Corporation, one from September 2020 and the other from earlier April 2021, and Catherine McBroom's personal alleged legal battle with business partners over her skincare brand, have led fans to react.
Many netizens under Twitter user defnoodle's thread began commenting on the ACE Family's possible outcomes to their alleged situation. Some were embarrassed by how Austin McBroom addressed the rumors.
Other comments pointed to McBroom's previous faults, including an alleged fake break-in and flooding a surrounding neighbor's home with a jet-ski in the pool.
Since his Instagram story on July 7th, neither Austin McBroom nor ACE Family matriarch Catherine McBroom has made any further comments on the alleged legal aspects.
