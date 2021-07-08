"Ain't nobody getting evicted": Austin McBroom slams ACE Family house eviction rumors as more lawsuit details emerge 

In an Instagram story post, Austin McBroom came forward to address the rumors of him and his family being evicted from their seven million dollar home. The ACE Family's patriarch, Austin McBroom, recently faced alleged lawsuits regarding his company Ace Hat Corporation and its subsidiary, Social Gloves Entertainment.

Social Gloves Entertainment was the hosting company for June 12th's boxing match of YouTubers vs TikTokers, some of which came forward to state that they had not been paid since the event.

In an Instagram post, Austin McBroom stated over a photo of his home:

"Stop [capp]ing on me and my family's name. Ain't nobody getting evicted ain't nobody moving. Stop believing everything you see the haters say on the internet! If we were moving, we definitely would [have] informed the world and made a whole YouTube video about it. Have a good rest of your day."

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Austin McBroom denies that the Ace Family is being evicted. This after numerous alleged court documents leaked showing the Ace Family is allegedly being sued by former business partners and landlords, and their home is allegedly being foreclosed. pic.twitter.com/2smHQVTxcn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 7, 2021

Also read: "I don't like how they treat women": Jeff Wittek wants to fight Austin McBroom or Dan Bilzerian next

ACE Family rumors addressed by Austin McBroom

Though Austin McBroom has come forward to dispute rumors of him and other ACE Family members being evicted, more documents regarding the alleged lawsuits against them have surfaced.

Previous documents list the original value of the home and the defaulting of the home due to failed mortgage payments. A screenshot of the home was seen on Zillow for the original asking price of the home while labeling the lot as a pre-foreclosure.

Documents were recently leaked showing that the Ace Family was allegedly being evicted https://t.co/jyxrPykZH1 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 7, 2021

Also read: ACE family reportedly facing two more lawsuits amid house "eviction" scandal

This, along with lawsuits against Ace Hat Corporation, one from September 2020 and the other from earlier April 2021, and Catherine McBroom's personal alleged legal battle with business partners over her skincare brand, have led fans to react.

Many netizens under Twitter user defnoodle's thread began commenting on the ACE Family's possible outcomes to their alleged situation. Some were embarrassed by how Austin McBroom addressed the rumors.

Other comments pointed to McBroom's previous faults, including an alleged fake break-in and flooding a surrounding neighbor's home with a jet-ski in the pool.

Foreclosures in California are different from other states, they give 90 days from the date the bank issues the default notice. According to the public records it was issued May 21, 2021. So he has til the end of August to pay up or figure something out — bando (@bando552) July 7, 2021

nonethless his response is embarrassing! “if we moved there would be a video about it” 🤦‍♀️ like i know they make their living off of documenting everything about their life but good lord i’m not sure i would want to, especially if i was constantly being accused of fraud — delaney (@delaney61339950) July 7, 2021

whenever they’re in any type of scandal, austin always brings up how people who criticize him or call him out on his bs are “haters” and that his loyal fans would never question him, like please give it a rest 😒 — r a c h e l 🦋 (@universally_sad) July 7, 2021

i guess the court documents are haters — hasbulla (@v7_mads) July 7, 2021

Their neighbors must be happy if it's true! Remember the flooding incident with the jet ski's? pic.twitter.com/GvOwoPa7Ta — Hannah (@hannahberry93) July 8, 2021

everyone is spoiling his plan to create another fake robbery before they have to leave again lmao — jessica. (@jezzivega) July 7, 2021

Since his Instagram story on July 7th, neither Austin McBroom nor ACE Family matriarch Catherine McBroom has made any further comments on the alleged legal aspects.

Also read: ACE Family allegedly fails to make mortgage payments and possibly face eviction, fans question their “wealth”

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu