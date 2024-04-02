BABYMONSTER becomes the first 5th-gen group to have the biggest song debut with ‘SHEESH’, surpassing 1.7 million on Spotify Global Chart

BABYMONSTER released their comeback single SHEESH from their first mini album, BABYMONS7ER, on April 1. The single further surpassed 1.7 million streams on the Spotify Global Chart, surpassing BTS' debut song No More Dreams, which has 1.56 million streams and was dropped in June 2013.

YG Entertainment signaled the fifth-generation girl group on November 27, 2023, with their first pre-debut single, Batter Up. On April 1, 2024, the rookie girl group of seven members—Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita—officially debuted with their official EP, BABYMONS7ER.

Previously, in December 2022, YG Entertainment announced the debut of a new girl group in 2023. However, due to the company's ongoing negotiations with BLACKPINK throughout 2023, the rookie group's debut got postponed. Nonetheless, the rookie girl group released their pre-debut single Batter Up on November 27, 2023, finally signaling their debut.

BABYMONSTER's SHEESH surpasses BTS' No More Dreams and now holds the biggest debut on Spotify Global Chart

The music video of SHEESH has already reached close to 38 million views as of writing this, and over 131K comments from fans worldwide. Fans of BABYMONSTER expressed their enthusiasm on social media as soon as word leaked out about their maiden appearance in a music program.

SHEESH—the main track from the seven-piece group's first mini-album—is a hip-hop and dance crossover. The track is the ideal fusion of opulent synthesizer sounds and piano compositions in the Renaissance genre.

SHEESH was choreographed by elite dancers such as Bada Lee and features inventive choreography, a catchy tune, and strong lyrics. The group surpassed BTS' debut track No More Dream on the Spotify Global Chart on April 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, Batter Up broke two significant new records with its ascent up the iTunes and YouTube charts. The lead single from BABYMONSTER, which was released on November 27, 2023, became the #1 song on iTunes worldwide in 20 different countries, such as the Philippines, Peru, Malaysia, Chile, Argentina, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore, and more.

After receiving 22.59 million views in a single day, the music video of Batter Up became the most-watched debut music video in K-pop history within the first 24 hours. It also became the quickest debut music video to exceed 100 million views on the site in just 18 days after its release.

Additionally, group member ASA further contributed to penning the song and has been officially credited as the composer and lyricist for Batter Up by the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). Asa collaborated on both the music and lyrics of the track, while labelmates Lee Chan-hyuk of AKMU and Choi Hyun-suk of TREASURE also contributed to its composition.

More about YG Entertainment's new girl group BABYMONSTER

Last Evaluation, a 2023 reality program included seven possible members that would debut as BABYMONSTER and documented the selection process. For the length of the show, Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, solicited the help of Lee Su-hyun of AKMU, Winner's Kang Seung-yoon, and Lee Seung-hoon, among others, to assess, rate, and define its structure.

The final lineup consisted of three South Koreans (Ahyeon, Rami, and Rora), two Japanese (Ruka and ASA), and two Thais (Pharita and Chiquita). Previously, the label registered "BABYMONSTER"—one of the several names that were first suggested for BLACKPINK—and "Baemon" as trademarks in English and Korean in January 2020.

The group's pre-debut single Batter Up helped earn them success on Spotify, as they became the fastest-ever K-pop female group to reach 10 million streams in 10 days. Furthermore, despite being missing in action due to bad health, Ahyeon made a quick recovery and rejoined the group to support the team's next endeavors as a seven-member unit, which excited her fans.

The group's first extended play, BABYMONS7ER, which featured re-recordings of Batter Up and Stuck in the Middle with all seven members as well as a song gifted by Charlie Puth, was released on April 1, 2024, marking their formal debut. They released Stuck in the Middle on February 1, 2024.

The septet, which was formed with a high-teen image unique from the label's previous female performers, keeps the distinctively captivating aspects of YG Entertainment.

BABYMONSTER is scheduled to go on their first fan meeting tour in May 2024 in five countries, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia.