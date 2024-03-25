Bachelor Nation alums Chris Conran and Alana Milne announce engagement

When talking about Bachelor Nation alums in a long-term relationship, one cannot miss out on Chris Conran and Alana Milne from season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Even though Chris and Alana faced ups and downs in their relationship and were involved in multiple dramas during their time on the show, they navigated their connection in the real world quite well.

Recently, their engagement news made rounds on the internet. Before the proposal, the couple had moved in together and often shared glimpses of their everyday lives on Instagram.

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, Chris Conran and Alana Milne announced their engagement through a joint post on Instagram. Chris posted a series of photos for the same, with a caption that read:

"My dream girl said yes to forever."

In the proposal pictures, Chris could be seen on one knee with a ring in his hand, and surrounded by candles in Bali, Indonesia. The couple shared a kiss and Alana shows off her engagement ring in the third picture.

Bachelor Nation's Chris Conran and Alana Milne are engaged after 2 years of dating

Chris Conran first joined The Bachelor franchise on Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley’s The Bachelorette seasons. However, he didn't last long on the show after his elimination in week 1.

In episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise season 7, the Bachelor Nation alum was introduced to the beach, where he met Jessenia Cruz.

At the time, Conran and Cruz were a couple, but this changed after Alana Milne joined the season 7 cast as a new contestant in episode 7. Cruz was upset about Alana's behavior towards her then-boyfriend, and she opened up about her feelings in a confessional interview:

“I’m not happy that Alana’s here. She’s also interested in Chris. She kinda threw herself at him in San Diego, which wasn’t a good look, I feel.”

Other cast members took Cruz's side when Chris and Alana started kissing openly in front of everyone, confirming their relationship. Most of Chris' costars supported Cruz, leading to the former's exit from the show. Following his departure, Milne decided to leave the Bachelor series as well.

Many Bachelor Nation fans suspected they wouldn't last off camera, but the two continued to date each other. When the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale was aired, Alana took to her Instagram to post a story of her and Chris kissing, captioning it:

“Paradise is wherever I’m with you.”

The Bachelor Nation couple soon moved in after confirming they were still together in November 2021. As of now, Chris Conran and Alana Milne live together in Salt Lake City, Utah, and went on a vacation to Thailand in March of this year. On March 15, Chris wished his girlfriend on her birthday, with a post that read:

"Cheap bottles of wine don’t age well, but the natural ones do. Happy birthday baby! Your 20s were fun, but your 30s will be even better. I love you endlessly and can’t wait to celebrate you forever."

To see Chris and Alana's relationship timeline, fans can stream Bachelor in Paradise season 7 on ABC, Hulu, and streaming platforms such as Prime Video and Ruko. Fans can also follow their favorite Bachelor Nation alums on their official Instagram accounts @alanaamilne and @chrisconran to stay updated with what they have been up to.