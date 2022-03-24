Bad Bunny Airbnb: How to book, cost, VIP ticket access, and all you need to know 

Bad Bunny is opening his tour bus to fans in his latest endeavor of being an Airbnb Host. After spending time in Airbnbs in the past year, the Puerto-Rican singer decided to open the doors to his touring truck. Lucky fans can experience living in his matte black truck with a 53’ trailer. They will be spending a night in his tour bus following the end of his sold-out El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 tour in Miami.

The 28-year-old hopes to let his fans connect with him through sharing an experience living in his on-road rig. Bad Bunny told Airbnb:

“Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans, and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible. I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them.”

The semi-truck is rentable to anyone who can afford it. It is available for three individual one-night stays on April 6, 7, and 8.

How much does it cost to spend a night in Bad Bunny’s Airbnb?

Two guests will be allowed to experience the West-coast custom-designed tour truck at $91 each a night. The price is a nod to his record-breaking 9.1 billion streams on Spotify in 2021.

The official page to book a night in the truck reads that guests will have:

“la oportunidad de su vida to experience a space that explores my past, present, and future both on and off the stage.”

They will also be given VIP tickets to his sold-out El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 Miami tour, a photoshoot inside the truck, a sound system, and a tour of Bad Bunny’s favorite Miami stops.

The singer will not be able to meet the guests in person but will be leaving a recorded virtual greeting upon their arrival.

Fans can request stays from Tuesday, March 29, at 1:00 PM ET at airbnb.com/badbunny.

Bad Bunny’s tour truck comes with chrome flames, a customized grill, and all leather interiors inspired by the role trucks have played in the musician’s success.

The truck will offer fans a glimpse into the Diles singer’s personal space, which draws inspiration from his most popular music videos. His bedroom, which is decorated with florals, is similar to the video of his song YO PERREO SOLA. Other spaces in the trailer are inspired by his songs LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE and SI VEO A TU MAMA.

Along with hosting guests in his truck, the rapper is making a one-time donation to the Fundación Good Bunny, which helps in improving the quality of life of Puerto Rican youth.

