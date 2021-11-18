'Bad and Crazy' teaser features 'Squid Game' actor Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook locking heads, fans impressed with the impact

The teaser of tvN's upcoming K-Drama, Bad and Crazy was released by the broadcast network on November 18 (KST). The trailer features some brilliant moments with lead actors Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon.

This Korean show is directed by Yoo Sun Dong, who also helmed the shows Uncanny Encounter and Vampire Prosecutor 2.

'Bad and Crazy' teaser indicates that the K-Drama takes place in a morally ambiguous landscape

Lee Dong Wook is introduced as the bad guy while Wi Ha Joon is introduced as the crazy one in the first teaser for the show. The scenes featured in the teaser captured the essence of the show's title.

Bad and Crazy is expected to portray complex characters that do not neatly fit into the categories of good and evil. Lee Dong wook will play a police officer who is ambitious and has no ethical code. He puts all his effort into succeeding, and receives multiple promotions in a short amount of time.

Wi Ha Joon, on the other hand, is crazy but still upholds the law. So in Bad and Crazy, he faces injustice head on and brings chaos into the police officer's life.

Fans love Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook in 'Bad and Crazy' teaser

Since the release of the tvN show's teaser, fans have shared their thoughts on Twitter. For the most part, they love the raw nature in which both Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon have been portrayed.

georgia #BADANDCRAZY @thesquidgamess BAD AND CRAZY TRAILER I'M SCREAMING BAD AND CRAZY TRAILER I'M SCREAMING https://t.co/eEi1j20g2u

calico @princeagula BAD AND CRAZY TRAILER IM GOING TO FAINT BAD AND CRAZY TRAILER IM GOING TO FAINT

eve | twin flame bruise @copyofjoons anyway is anyone excited for bad and crazy because the trailer alone looked amazing anyway is anyone excited for bad and crazy because the trailer alone looked amazing

Jay ♍ @itswitchunters the way I completely forgot about the other cast members and it didn't even hit me they weren't in the Bad and Crazy trailer...The impact Dongwook and Hajoon characters have on me already the way I completely forgot about the other cast members and it didn't even hit me they weren't in the Bad and Crazy trailer...The impact Dongwook and Hajoon characters have on me already

🚨🚔BE/SFH ERA🔪🦷🍽️ @confusedmdfk Cold blooded-jessi chorus fits the Bad and Crazy trailer, especially the beats Cold blooded-jessi chorus fits the Bad and Crazy trailer, especially the beats

MJ // touchhertrigger @ohhellomissmj So the Bad & Crazy trailer is out and my body is not ready for this 😩🥵 So the Bad & Crazy trailer is out and my body is not ready for this 😩🥵 https://t.co/LSU046RCq6

🚨🚔BE/SFH ERA🔪🦷🍽️ @confusedmdfk Now i just saw the bad and Crazy trailer and now i want the day to be December 17 already so i can watch this :') Now i just saw the bad and Crazy trailer and now i want the day to be December 17 already so i can watch this :')

serp ❀ 🔇🌊 & 😈🤪 @shinyjicheol

I can't believe we already have a concept trailer! The energy of it is so I N S A N E!



It's all like the title says: BAD AND CRAZY!

#BadAndCrazy #LeeDongWook #WiHaJoon



OKAY WE ARE WINNING!!I can't believe we already have a concept trailer! The energy of it is so I N S A N E!It's all like the title says: BAD AND CRAZY! OKAY WE ARE WINNING!!I can't believe we already have a concept trailer! The energy of it is so I N S A N E! It's all like the title says: BAD AND CRAZY!#BadAndCrazy #LeeDongWook #WiHaJoon https://t.co/bgUP5Pbpp8

🚨🚔BE/SFH ERA🔪🦷🍽️ @confusedmdfk Got a not good-ish grade on my last test... ANYWAY gonna rewatch bad and Crazy trailer again cuz WHY NOT Got a not good-ish grade on my last test... ANYWAY gonna rewatch bad and Crazy trailer again cuz WHY NOT

lina𓅪 | @0hswtbbsunshine LDW looks so good in the bad and crazy trailer LDW looks so good in the bad and crazy trailer

frank!e @kunikidaDNl BRO OMG DONGWOOK POSTED THE TRAILER FOR BAD AND CRAZY FLGNHTHTBTVT BRO OMG DONGWOOK POSTED THE TRAILER FOR BAD AND CRAZY FLGNHTHTBTVT

Many also claimed that they couldn't take their eyes off the two actors. Some also explained that they forgot about the other cast members of the K-Drama as they watched the teaser. The powerful performances by the two lead actors impressed fans, and this has resulted in huge anticipation for the show.

Bad and Crazy is scheduled to release on tvN on December 17 and will take over the slot currently occupied by Happiness. The show can be steamed by international audiences on iQiyi.

Edited by Siddharth Satish