'Bad and Crazy' teaser features 'Squid Game' actor Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook locking heads, fans impressed with the impact

A still of Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook in Bad and Crazy (Image via tvn_drama/Instagram)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
Modified Nov 18, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Feature

The teaser of tvN's upcoming K-Drama, Bad and Crazy was released by the broadcast network on November 18 (KST). The trailer features some brilliant moments with lead actors Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon.

This Korean show is directed by Yoo Sun Dong, who also helmed the shows Uncanny Encounter and Vampire Prosecutor 2.

'Bad and Crazy' teaser indicates that the K-Drama takes place in a morally ambiguous landscape

Lee Dong Wook is introduced as the bad guy while Wi Ha Joon is introduced as the crazy one in the first teaser for the show. The scenes featured in the teaser captured the essence of the show's title.

Bad and Crazy is expected to portray complex characters that do not neatly fit into the categories of good and evil. Lee Dong wook will play a police officer who is ambitious and has no ethical code. He puts all his effort into succeeding, and receives multiple promotions in a short amount of time.

Wi Ha Joon, on the other hand, is crazy but still upholds the law. So in Bad and Crazy, he faces injustice head on and brings chaos into the police officer's life.

Fans love Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook in 'Bad and Crazy' teaser

Since the release of the tvN show's teaser, fans have shared their thoughts on Twitter. For the most part, they love the raw nature in which both Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon have been portrayed.

BAD AND CRAZY TRAILER I'M SCREAMING https://t.co/eEi1j20g2u
BAD AND CRAZY TRAILER IM GOING TO FAINT
anyway is anyone excited for bad and crazy because the trailer alone looked amazing
the way I completely forgot about the other cast members and it didn't even hit me they weren't in the Bad and Crazy trailer...The impact Dongwook and Hajoon characters have on me already
Cold blooded-jessi chorus fits the Bad and Crazy trailer, especially the beats
So the Bad & Crazy trailer is out and my body is not ready for this 😩🥵 https://t.co/LSU046RCq6
Now i just saw the bad and Crazy trailer and now i want the day to be December 17 already so i can watch this :')
OKAY WE ARE WINNING!!I can't believe we already have a concept trailer! The energy of it is so I N S A N E! It's all like the title says: BAD AND CRAZY!#BadAndCrazy #LeeDongWook #WiHaJoon https://t.co/bgUP5Pbpp8
Got a not good-ish grade on my last test... ANYWAY gonna rewatch bad and Crazy trailer again cuz WHY NOT
LDW looks so good in the bad and crazy trailer
BRO OMG DONGWOOK POSTED THE TRAILER FOR BAD AND CRAZY FLGNHTHTBTVT

Many also claimed that they couldn't take their eyes off the two actors. Some also explained that they forgot about the other cast members of the K-Drama as they watched the teaser. The powerful performances by the two lead actors impressed fans, and this has resulted in huge anticipation for the show.

Bad and Crazy is scheduled to release on tvN on December 17 and will take over the slot currently occupied by Happiness. The show can be steamed by international audiences on iQiyi.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
