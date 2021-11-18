'Bad and Crazy' teaser features 'Squid Game' actor Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook locking heads, fans impressed with the impact

The teaser of tvN's upcoming K-Drama, Bad and Crazy was released by the broadcast network on November 18 (KST). The trailer features some brilliant moments with lead actors Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon.
This Korean show is directed by Yoo Sun Dong, who also helmed the shows Uncanny Encounter and Vampire Prosecutor 2.
'Bad and Crazy' teaser indicates that the K-Drama takes place in a morally ambiguous landscape
Lee Dong Wook is introduced as the bad guy while Wi Ha Joon is introduced as the crazy one in the first teaser for the show. The scenes featured in the teaser captured the essence of the show's title.
Bad and Crazy is expected to portray complex characters that do not neatly fit into the categories of good and evil. Lee Dong wook will play a police officer who is ambitious and has no ethical code. He puts all his effort into succeeding, and receives multiple promotions in a short amount of time.
Wi Ha Joon, on the other hand, is crazy but still upholds the law. So in Bad and Crazy, he faces injustice head on and brings chaos into the police officer's life.
Fans love Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook in 'Bad and Crazy' teaser
Since the release of the tvN show's teaser, fans have shared their thoughts on Twitter. For the most part, they love the raw nature in which both Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon have been portrayed.
Many also claimed that they couldn't take their eyes off the two actors. Some also explained that they forgot about the other cast members of the K-Drama as they watched the teaser. The powerful performances by the two lead actors impressed fans, and this has resulted in huge anticipation for the show.
Bad and Crazy is scheduled to release on tvN on December 17 and will take over the slot currently occupied by Happiness. The show can be steamed by international audiences on iQiyi.