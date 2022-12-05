Barmageddon 2022: Who are the celebrity guests?

Barmageddon is USA Network's newest reality TV series that is all set to premiere in less than a day at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT. The forthcoming bar-inspired game show, hosted by WWE Hall of Fame holder Nikki Bella, will feature a whole roster of famous celebrities who will be battling against each other.

The soon-to-be released game show will also include performances by famous celebrities including The Voice season 22 coach Blake Shelton, who also serves as the executive producer for Barmageddon. The news of the upcoming show comes shortly after Shelton revealed that he would be retiring from the famed reality TV competition series as a coach.

Alongside the country artist, The Voice season 22 host Carson Daly will also appear as his co-star.

Barmageddon will showcase the trio as they invite famous Hollywood celebrities to Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red. Guest celebrities will battle against each other in classic bar games along with a surprise twist that will keep viewers entertained this holiday season.

From Gwen Stefani, Elle King, to Brie Bella - Here's a list of the celebrities who will be appearing on Barmageddon

The official synopsis of the upcoming show reads as:

"Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the series will see Shelton open the doors of his Nashville-based bar Ole Red to welcome a rowdy crowd for live music sing-alongs and well-loved bar games — with a twist!"

It further continues:

"With Daly behind the bar and Shelton on stage, Bella will keep the competition fierce and set the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in games such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and many more."

In each episode of the series, new celebrity guests will arrive at Shelton's bar to compete in some over-the-top games, some of which include Keg Curling, Sharts (Shelton Darts), Air Cannon Cornhole, and Drunken Axe Hole.

Mentioned below are the celebrities who will be battling it out against each other.

Gwen Stefani vs Sheryl Crow Elle King vs Chris Young Clint Bowyer vs Jimmie Johnson Sasha Banks vs Brie Bella Jay Pharoah vs Martin Kove Trace Adkins vs Coach Mike Vrabel Lil Rel Howery vs Malik Akerman Blake Shelton vs Kane Brown

What can viewers expect from Barmageddon?

In episode 1 of the series, executive producer Blake Shelton himself will go against popular singer Kane Brown. The former will also be performing live during the show.

Titled Blake Shelton vs Kane Brown, the synopsis for episode 1 reads as:

"Country superstars Blake Shelton and Kane Brown realise that everybody "Sharts."

Prior to the premiere, the network released a sneak peek teasing fans about the games and its participating celebrities.

The trailer showcased Blake Shelton joking as he introduced wife Gwen Stefani:

"With my wife, I think she just felt a little bit sorry for me."

The trailer also gave viewers a glimpse of Stefani's challenges, including a snippet where she and Carson Daly were seen donning beer goggles.

Barmageddon will premiere on Monday, December 5, at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

