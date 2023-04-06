Baylen Levine Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Baylen Levine is bringing a new tour this year titled "The Never Grow Up Tour." This is scheduled to take place from July 12, 2023 to August 20, 2023 at venues across mainland US.

The YouTube prankster announced the tour, which will feature guest performances by Lil Peej, Kyle Johnson, Sebastien Benitez, Noah Canada, and Double Trouble, via his official Twitter handle:

"I'm going on tour! This will be crazy, I can't wait. Tickets are available now at baylenlevine.com/tour"

Tickets for the tour are currently available from the YouTuber's official website, https://baylenlevine.com/pages/tour. General tickets are priced at $45 plus processing fees. VIP tickets are priced at $125 plus processing fees.

Kyle Johnson, Sebastien Benitez set to join Baylen Levine on tour

Joining Baylen Levine on this tour will be fellow YouTuber and Instagram sensation Kyle Johnson. He is best known for his adventures and pranking video content, which he posts on a regular schedule on his socials.

Also present will be YouTuber Sebastien Benitez, better known by his online name Super Sebas and best known for hosting a variety of gaming content.

Alongside Kyle Johnson and Sebastien Benitez will be Patrick Joseph McLaughlin, better known by his online name Lil Peej. The TikTok rapper posts comedy videos set to his own songs and was in a duet with Jackson Mahomes in February 2020.

Lastly, joining the tour will be SamanthasTV, popularly known as Double Trouble, who is known for her LPS Double Trouble video series as well as comedy skits utilizing Little Pet Shops.

The full list of dates and venues for the Baylen Levine Tour is listed below:

July 12, 2023 – Seattle, Washington at Neptune Theatre

July 13, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Hawthorne Theatre

July 15, 2023 – San Francisco, California at August Hall

July 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at El Rey Theater

July 19, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Crescent Ballroom

July 21, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Marquis Theatre

July 23, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory In Deep at Ellum

July 24, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live

July 26, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Truman

July 27, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

July 29, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fine Line

July 30, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Vic Theatre

July 31, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at St. Andrews Hall

August 2, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Turner Hall Ballroom

August 3, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Deluxe At Old at the National Centre

August 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh/Mckees Rocks, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre

August 6, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues Cleveland

August 8, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theatre of Living Arts

August 11, 2023 – New York City, New York at Gramercy Theatre

August 12, 2023 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

August 14, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Lincoln Theatre

August 15, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground

August 17, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Revolution Live

August 18, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live

August 20, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

More about Baylen Levine

Baylen Levine was born on October 30, 2000 in Roswell, Georgia. He began his career as a YouTuber in 2018 with a prank video called "The Farting on People Prank."

The YouTuber then began a series of videos, including Call of Duty in the Library and Car Wash Hostage, which made him an internet sensation with over 4.13 million subscribers.

Baylen Levine frequently features as the persona of gas station employee Mr. Khan in his videos and his YouTube channel was previously called Benitez. The YouTube prankster has a younger sister, Lilah, who has her own YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes