Beachfront Bargain Hunt Season 6 release date and air time on Magnolia

The reality TV series titled Beachfront Bargain Hunt first premiered on HGTV and will now be airing on Magnolia with season 6. The famed renovation series is set to premiere in less than a few days on the channel.

The official synopsis for Beachfront Bargain Hunt reads,

"A relaxing getaway with an oceanfront view is only a renovation away for families featured in this series. They are searching for a home away from home that has beach access and is affordable. Each episode follows the progress toward purchasing a fixer upper, which the family then transforms into its very own sun-drenched oasis. While some of the properties require full guts, including to the kitchens, bathrooms and master suites, others are made whole with relatively simple cosmetic changes and additions to outdoor spaces."

Beachfront Bargain Hunt will premiere with season 6 on February 5, 2023

The new season will premiere on Sunday night, February 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on Magnolia. For fans who do not have cable TV, the pilot episode can be streamed live as it airs on YouTube TV if viewers have a valid subscription and log in details. The episodes can also be streamed on Discovery+ as they release.

Titled Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation season 6, the official synopsis for episode 1 reads,

"After discovering Avon, N.C., during a beach vacation, a family of four searches for a fixer-upper to call their own; once they've found their hidden gem, it's all hands on deck as renovations become a family."

Magnolia was founded by Joanna and Chip Gaines 20 years ago after they got married. The network airs various home renovation series that has viewers hooked to their screens.

To honor the milestone, both Joanna and Chip took to their respected Instagram profiles and penned an emotional message to their fans on social media. They spoke about their journey and how they started in 2003. They spoke about the ups and downs they faced while they began their journey.

They also took to their blog, where they elaborated on their journey so far.

"2003 was a year like no other. Newly married and ready to take on the world, Jo had set her sights on a little shop on Bosque Boulevard in Waco."

Adding to that, the post read,

"We didn't have much figured out in the way of numbers and finances, but we believed in each other, and we believed in a dream to build something that would matter – something that would be meaningful, not only to us, but to our family and our community."

Season 6 of Beachfront Bargain Hunt will premiere on Magnolia at 9 pm ET on February 5, 2023. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

