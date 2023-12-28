BEAMS x Levi’s Super Wide V2 collection: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The BEAMS x Levi’s Super Wide V2 collection marks another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the iconic denim brand Levi’s and the Japanese fashion powerhouse BEAMS.

Following the success of their earlier collections, including the "INSIDE OUT" in 2019 and "HALF AND HALF" in 2020, the duo returned with their first "SUPER WIDE" installment in 2021.

Now, they are revisiting the classic 1944 “SUPER WIDE” jean style for their latest collaboration. This collection is a blend of vintage inspiration and contemporary fashion sensibilities. Drawing from the archives of the 1940s, BEAMS and Levi’s have reimagined denim in a way that steps beyond the conventional wide silhouettes, as noted by BEAMS on their Instagram.

Slated for release on January 9, the BEAMS x Levi’s Super Wide V2 collection will be available exclusively on BEAMS’ and Levi’s websites, along with select Levi’s and BEAMS stores.

This eagerly anticipated collection promises to offer a unique take on denim, merging the rich heritage of Levi’s with the innovative design approach of BEAMS.

BEAMS x Levi’s Super Wide V2 collection will be available from January 9

BEAMS x Levi’s Super Wide V2 collection (Image via BEAMS)

The centerpiece of the BEAMS x Levi’s Super Wide V2 collection is the Type I Trucker denim jacket. Crafted from thick and durable custom Orange Tick selvedge denim, the jacket features unique BEAMS-orange stitching and detailing.

The design includes four buttons on the front and a flapless pocket, adding a distinctive twist to the classic denim jacket. Additionally, hand-painted stitching on the back completes its standout silhouette.

The Super Wide V2 Jeans, also made from Orange Tick selvedge denim, lean into archival details. These jeans boast olive pocket lining and donut buttons, creating a classic, yet contemporary look. A reworked leather patch on the back adds a touch of modernity to the vintage-inspired jeans.

Completing the apparel capsule is a co-branded tee, featuring orange accenting that ties the collection together. This t-shirt is an evidence to the attention to detail and the harmonious collaboration between BEAMS and Levi’s.

The Legacy of BEAMS and Levi’s

BEAMS x Levi’s Super Wide V2 collection (Image via BEAMS)

BEAMS, established in 1976 in Harajuku, Tokyo, has been at the forefront of blending traditional Japanese aesthetics with global fashion trends. Levi’s, with its origins dating back to the 19th century, has been a reflection with denim, revolutionizing the way jeans are perceived and worn globally.

The collaboration between BEAMS and Levi’s is a meeting of two fashion worlds, combining Levi’s rich denim heritage with BEAMS’ innovative approach to style.

BEAMS x Levi’s Super Wide V2 collection (Image via BEAMS)

The BEAMS x Levi’s Super Wide V2 collection is not just a line of apparel but a statement in fashion collaboration. Set to release on January 9, 2024, this collection is a must-have for denim enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

With its unique blend of vintage inspirations and modern design elements, the collection is poised to be a standout in the fashion world. As BEAMS and Levi’s continue to push the boundaries of denim design, the Super Wide V2 collection stands as an evidence to their joint legacy of innovation and style.