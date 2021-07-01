 Bebe Rexha's TikTok goes viral as she earns praise online for spreading body-positivity 

Bebe Rexha recently partnered with lingerie brand Adore Me for a collaboration of her own underwear line. In honor of her partnership, Bebe Rexha went to TikTok to show one of her sets with a body positive message.

In a TikTok posted on June 29th, Rexha wore a navy blue lingerie set and strode towards the camera while the song 'Good Form' by Nicki Minaj played over. The caption on the screen reads "How much do you think I weigh?" only to respond "no one's business."

Bebe Rexha showed off her curvy body in a few more shots during the video with the next caption reading: "cause I'm a bad b---h no matter what my weight" and "But let's normalize 165 lbs."

The description of the post reads: "Feeling like a bad b---h today". The post has garnered over one million likes and twenty-five thousand comments.

Bebe Rexha is not shy about her body positivity message and wants her underwear line to be centered around the same sentiment. The british singer previously stated:

"Nobody likes a fat pop star. That f---ed with my head because they made me believe that I was nothing unless I looked a certain way. I didn't like looking at pictures because there was a little fold of skin. Now I'm like 'You can't live your life like that.'"

Overwhelming positivity for Bebe Rexha's TikTok

Many users on TikTok agreed with Bebe Rexha. Comments ranged from "I think [you're] perfect and very talented. Don't stop being you" to "You're freaking gorgeous." Many comments referenced a circulating post regarding Bebe Rexha saying "slay."

Others claimed that what Rexha looked like was what their "dream body" looked like. The video has over eight million views and has also been shared fifteen thousand times.

This, along with The Sims game franchise announcing Bebe Rexha's virtual appearance in their game, has left Twitter abuzz about Miss Rexha.

Bebe Rexha's simlish version of her is accurate with her body type as well.

Cannot stop thinking about Bebe Rexha’s outfit and how accurate her simself is!! pic.twitter.com/pRlW9CAe2x — Tazreen Tasnim (@tazreentasnim) June 29, 2021

Bebe Rexha's Capsule Collection with Adore Me is currently available on the lingerie website. Stated on the site, one hundred percent of the proceeds from a set of the collection will go to the Ali Forney Center, a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering disadvantaged LGBTQ+ youth.

Edited by Ashish Yadav