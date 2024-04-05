“Because I say things”: Mel B reveals why she was once removed from the Spice Girls WhatsApp group

Scary Spice Mel B revealed in an appearance on Britain's This Morning that she was in fact, kicked out of the Spice Girls Whatsapp group because she said too much about a potential 30th anniversary Spice Girls reunion tour. During the episode that aired on Thursday, April 4, 2024, Mel conceded that this always happens to her. She also talked about the reason for the same. She stated:

"Because I say things."

Mel B further revealed that she always gets excited when it comes to Spice Girls but confirmed that she couldn't say anything that could get her kicked out again.

The constant speculation regarding a potential Spice Girls reunion was thwarted earlier this week when Posh Spice Victoria Beckham revealed in a Radio France interview that future tours and performances are not on the card.

Mel B was kicked out of the Spice Girls WhatsApp group (Image via Instagram/@officialmelb)

"There's nothing to say": Mel B on a potential Spice Girls reunion

On Thursday, Scary Spice appeared on This Morning to talk about Spice Girls, her life, kids, book, and her upcoming appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer. During the show, presenter Alison Hammond asked Mel B about a potential Spice Girls reunion that Mel allegedly kept speaking about. Mel responded:

"There's nothing to say."

She added:

"I don't keep saying, I just said it and then it got taken out of context."

When talking about the other Spice Girls flat-out denying reunion plans, Mal thought that they were just being "silly." Alison told Mel B that she'd heard that Mel was kicked out of the official Spice Girls WhatsApp group. Mel conceded that she was always getting kicked out. She said:

"That always happens to me yeah, because I say things."

She added:

"You know, I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls because it is 30 years. And, you know, we’ve got a lot to celebrate — the fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It’s nice, so I can’t say anything else to get myself kicked out!"

Mel B had nothing more to say about a potential Spice Girls reunion (Image via Instagram/@officialmelb)

Earlier in the episode, Mel also talked about her experience filming for The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer. Episode 4 of the show, featuring Mel B is all set to premiere on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Mel B explained in This Morning:

"I'm not a baker, clearly. So the whole point of me doing it was to stand up to cancer, then when I got there it dawned on me - actually you have to be able to cook something or bake something."

Posh Spice shoots down Spice Girls reunion rumors

Earlier this week, Posh Spice Victoria Beckham's appearance on Radio France managed to effectively thrash the dreams of countless Spice Girls fans hoping and praying for a Spice Girls 30th-anniversary reunion tour.

Posh Spice denied rumors of a Spice Girls reunion tour (Image via Instagram/@victoriabeckham)

Beckham responded when asked about any upcoming surprises:

"We're having a group chat. We're talking to the girls. Obviously, it would be super cool if we did something, a dinner or a lunch. We're going to reminisce together, but it won't be more than that."

However, she added:

"I'm really very proud of what I did with the Spice Girls, but today, I want to help people to assert themselves through fashion for example, and beauty. So there was rumors. People said there would be tours or concerts, but that won't happen. We're going to celebrate differently with the girls, together."

Spice Girls were a cultural phenomenon (Image via Instagram/@spicegirls)

In their prime, Spice Girls were one of the most popular and influential music groups of their era, having put out chart-topping hits like Wannabe, Say You'll Be There, and Viva Forever, among others. The group officially disbanded in 2001 after their last studio album, Forever, before performing brief reunion tours in 2007 and 2012 during the Olympics.