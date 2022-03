Beef Jerky recall 2022 explained: Full list of brands as Listeria contamination sparks concern

On Friday, March 4, the US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of 1,634 pounds of beef jerky products from eight US states. This reportedly includes 70 types of meat-based products contained by the Listeria bacteria.

This contamination was found in over 83 sub-brands of California-based meat snacks manufacturer Boyd Specialities LLC products.

According to the recall report by the FDA, the affected products were shipped to multiple states for retail. These states include Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

As of now, there have been no reports of complications caused by the consumption of theproducts. The official statement from FDA and FSIS mentioned that customers should return the products to the source of purchase or discard them.

Full list of Beef Jerky brands being recalled for Listeria contamination

According to the official list of Boyd Specialties products being recalled by FSIS, almost 83 products have been recalled. This includes:

Product Type Product Name Size Garlic Pepper Ranchview Jerky Co. Old Fashioned Beef Brisket Beef Jerky Garlic Pepper 3oz Texas Family Jerky Papa's Garlic Pepper 3oz The Village Sweet Shoppe Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Garlic Pepper 3oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Garlic Pepper 3oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Garlic Pepper 7oz Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Garlic Pepper 3oz Straight Whiskey Rebel's Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Straight Whiskey 2.5 oz Gold Mine Jerky Company Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Straight Whiskey 3oz Old South Handcrafted Straight Whiskey Beef Jerky 3oz 2 Broke Bartenders Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Straight Whiskey 2.5oz Carne Asada Killer Chill Vibes Carne Asada 3oz Ranchview Jerky Co. Old Fashioned Brisket Beef Jerky Carne Asada 3oz MI Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Carne Asada 3oz The Village Sweet Shoppe Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Carne Asada 3oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Carne Asada 3oz Rock Ridge Jerky Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Carne Asada 7oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Carne Asada 7oz Mango Habanero Killer Tropical Heat Mango Habanero 2.5oz Jerked Out Jerky Mango Habanero Handcrafted Beef Jerky 3oz The Country's Best Jerky Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Mango Habanero 3oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Mango Habanero Brisket Beef Jerky 3oz Carolina Reaper Rebel's Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 2.5oz Ranchview Jerky Co. Old Fashioned Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 3oz MI Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 3oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 3oz The Classy Cow Beef Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 3oz Durbin Farms Market Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 3oz Durbin Farms Market Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 7oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 7oz Rock Ridge Jerky Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 7oz Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 3oz Cracked Black Pepper One Supply Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Cracked Black Pepper 2.5oz Rebel's Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Cracked Black Pepper 2.5oz Arrow's Native Foods LLC Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Cracked Pepper 2.5oz Ranchview Old Fashioned Brisket Beef Jerky Ole Cracked Pepper 3oz Texas Family Jerky Black Pepper 3oz MI Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Cracked Pepper 3oz The Classy Cow Beef Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Cracked Black Pepper 3oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Ole Cracked Pepper 3oz Jerked Out Jerky Cracked Peppered 3oz Durbin Farms Market Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Cracked Pepper 3oz Durbin Farms Market Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Cracked Pepper 7oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Ole Cracked Pepper 7oz Rock Ridge Jerky Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Cracked Black Pepper 7oz Hadley Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Ole Cracked Pepper 7oz Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Cracked Black Pepper 3oz Old Fashioned Maple Flavor One Supply Gourmet Uncured Bacon Jerky Old Fashioned Maple Flavor 1oz Killer Gourmet Uncured Bacon Jerky Old Fashion Maple 2oz The Classy Cow Jerky Gourmet Uncured Bacon Jerky Old Fashioned Maple 2oz Jerked Out Jerky Wicked Pig Maple Uncured Bacon Jerky 2oz Pork Palace Gourmet Uncured Bacon Jerky Old Fashioned Maple 2oz Old South Gourmet Uncured Bacon Jerky Old Fashioned Maple 2oz Bacon Mamma Jamma Uncured Candied Bacon Jerky 2oz Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Uncured Bacon Jerky Old Fashioned Maple 2oz Teriyaki Genie Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 1oz Mayor McGhee Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 1oz One Supply Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki Flavor 2.5oz Killer Sweet Victory Teriyaki 2.5oz Rebel's Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 2.5oz Ranchview Jerky Co. Old Fashioned Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 3oz Texas Family Jerky Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Snack on Teriyaki 3oz MI Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 3oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 3oz The Village Sweet Shoppe Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 3oz The Classy Cow Beef Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 3oz Durbin Farms Market Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 3oz Durbin Farms Market Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 7oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 7oz Rock Ridge Jerky Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 7oz Hadley Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 7oz Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Teriyaki 3oz Honey & Pepper Bacon Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Uncured Bacon Jerky Honey & Pepper 1oz Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Uncured Bacon Jerky Honey & Pepper 2oz "Oh" That's Hot Humboldt Jerky Co. Oh That’s Hot Brisket Beef Jerky 3oz Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Oh That's Hot 7oz Cowboy Style Carolina Reaper Humboldt Jerky Co. Cowboy Style Brisket Beef Jerky Carolina Reaper 3oz Cowboy Style Original Humboldt Jerky Co. Cowboy Style Brisket Beef Jerky Original 3oz Smoky Bar-B (BBQ) Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Smoky Bar-B 3oz Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Smoky Bar-B 7oz Peppered Orange Teriyaki (POT) Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Peppered Orange Teriyaki 3oz Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Peppered Orange Teriyaki 3oz Boysenberry Smokehouse Jerky Co. Gourmet Brisket Beef Jerky Boysenberry 3oz Humboldt Jerky Co. Brisket Beef Jerky Boysenberry 3oz

These Beef Jerky products were all manufactured on February 23, 2022.

Why are these Beef Jerky products being recalled?

As per the official report, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found Listeria monocytogene bacteria in the products during their routine checks.

In their publicized report, FSIS stated:

“Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.”

What is Listeria?

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may cause fever, nausea, muscle aches, and diarrhea. According to the Mayo Clinic, it may take around 30 days to manifest. Upon reaching the nervous system, the infection may cause headaches, loss of balance, and uncontrollable shaking of the body.

The infection can cause the most damage to pregnant women, older people, or people with a compromised immune system. For pregnant women, the infection may only showcase very mild symptoms. However, the fetus can also get the infection. In this case, it may result in a miscarriage and premature birth.

