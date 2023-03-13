Below Deck season 10 episode 16 release date, time and plot

Bravo's popular reality tv series Below Deck season 10 is all set to premiere with a brand new episode in less than a day. This week, the yachting show teased fans that Captain Lee played a prank on one of the charter guest's.

Below Deck season 10 airs every Monday night at its regular scheduled timing at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on Bravo. Last week, the charters who arrived on the yacht were keener on drinking than having their food. Even among the stew, Leigh Anne was astonished by the amount of alcohol the guests consumed.

The official synopsis for Below Deck season 10 reads:

"Below Deck cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons, are sure to excite even the most discerning guest."

It further continues:

"Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197-foot vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems."

Episode 16 of Below Deck season 10 will see chef Rachel reaching her breaking point

Monday nights have become more entertaining with Bravo's popular reality tv series. Every week throughout Below Deck season 10, viewers witness a whole new drama either with the guests or the crew themselves.

This week's episode 16 of season 10 will air on March 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on Bravo. For viewers who lack cable tv, the episode will be available to stream on the Peacock app one day after the episode airs.

In addition, viewers can watch the episode live as it airs on YouTube tv, i.e., if they have a valid subscription and login details. Titled The Thunder from Down Under Part 2, the official synopsis for episode 16 of the famed reality tv series reads:

"Captain Lee plays a prank on a guest; chef Rachel reaches her breaking point when she challenges herself with an intricate Japanese tasting menu; Tyler wrestles with the idea of coming out to his mom; Ross and Katie define their relationship."

As is evident from the synopsis, the upcoming episode will showcase a great many aspects. The tension in the episode will come in the form of chef Rachel, who will be seen on the verge of breaking down as she experiments with a fancy Japanese tasting menu.

On the other hand, Tyler will be seen struggling to come out to his mother. However, with the anxiety that would seem to be reigning over the epsiode, it would be subdued by humor through Captain Lee's prank on a guest. Meanwhile, Katie and Ross will be embarking on a journey to define their relationship in the episode.

A brief recap of what happened last week on the show

Last week, Jake Clopton and his friends climbed aboard the yacht and set out on vacation. While guests are usually keen on the food, this particular group was more enthusiastic about their cocktails. They were even seen having tequila in the hot tub, which shocked the crew members themselves.

As it was read in the papers, they wanted a steel drummer to play while they enjoyed a nice Caribbean lunch. Apart from that, they wanted themed drinks during each course, which is how the crew faced a lot of difficulty trying to perfect their drinks.

