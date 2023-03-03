Ben Affleck's Hypnotic: First look, plot, and everything we know so far

More details about Ben Affleck's upcoming crime thriller, Hypnotic, have finally been released. Coming from acclaimed director Robert Rodriguez, the movie will in all probability star Affleck as a detective.

Not much has been revealed about the movie as of yet, but some pieces of the plotline and cast have been officially confirmed.

Everything revealed so far about Ben Affleck's Hypnotic

Details on the plot of Affleck's thriller are still being kept tightly under wraps. The little that has been revealed by the logline for Hypnotic says that Affleck will be stepping into the role of a detective who will be seen investigating a series of inexplicable crimes while dealing with a personal loss.

As he also searches for his missing daughter while doing his job, he stumbles upon some information that reveals that his daughter's disappearance might somehow be linked to a secret government program and he must get to the bottom of this to find his daughter.

best of ben affleck @BstOfAffleck Ben Affleck behind the scenes of scenes his new movie Hypnotic (2021). Ben Affleck behind the scenes of scenes his new movie Hypnotic (2021). https://t.co/J5fLc3lD01

Alongside Ben Affleck, who stars in the lead role, Alice Braga, JD Pardo, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jeff Fahey, Jackie Earle Haley, and William Fichtner will also be joining the cast. The characters that will be played by them have not been revealed yet, but we know that Finley will be portraying Affleck's missing daughter in the movie.

Director Robert Rodriguez will also be producing the movie through his Troublemaker Studios banner. He will be joined by Jeff Robinov and John Graham for Studio 8, Mark Gill, Guy Botham, Lisa Ellzey, and Rodriguez's son Racer Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also co-wrote the screenplay for Hypnotic along with his son, Racer Rodriguez, and Max Borenstein. The movie will be released theatrically by Ketchup. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

Status of production and a special premiere

ʙᴇꜱᴛ ᴏꜰ ʙᴇɴ ᴀꜰꜰʟᴇᴄᴋ @BestAffleck First Hypnotic image show Ben Affleck the new Robert Rodríguez thriller. First Hypnotic image show Ben Affleck the new Robert Rodríguez thriller. https://t.co/ppCMvWbp1d

It has been reported that Robert Rodriguez will screen a work-in-progress cut of Hypnotic at the upcoming SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 12. As of now, the film has only finished shooting and it is not yet fully edited.

While we cannot expect the movie to be released anytime soon, the screening will give festival attendees a taste of what it will have in store for them when it arrives in theaters.

Rodriguez also premiered his movie Red 11 at the SXSW Film Festival in 2019. Some of the director's upcoming projects include Spy Kids movie and Spy Kids: Armageddon with Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi for Netflix.

AG MEDIA NEWS @AGMEDIANEWS Rumor:- Ben Affleck might be planning to direct ‘The Brave And The Bold for DC Studios Rumor:- Ben Affleck might be planning to direct ‘The Brave And The Bold for DC Studios https://t.co/d6GPy7ekXa

The first-look image from Hypnotic teases Affleck's character. He is seen with a concerned look on his face, holding up what appears to be a polaroid picture of his daughter.

Affleck is also starring in his next directorial, titled Air, wherein he is set to star alongside Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and Chris Messina. He will also be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne, better known as Batman, in The Flash premiering in June, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom coming to screens in December.

Watch this space for more updates on Ben Affleck's Hypnotic.

Poll : 0 votes