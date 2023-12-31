Berlin episode 1: The Energy of Love - Ending explained

Berlin episode 1 titled The Energy of Love was released on Netflix on December 29, 2023, and began with Berlin and his wife getting a divorce. According to Berlin, two things that made his day were love and a big heist. The episode ended with Berlin asking Camille, his latest infatuation, to the opera since her husband had apparently forgotten their date.

The series is a prequel to the popular Netflix series, Money Heist, and follows Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and the heist he plans with the Professor and a group of experts in Paris.

Berlin episode 1: Planning the heist

In the beginning, after Berlin speaks about his separation from his wife. He is then called for a heist with his gang members, Keila, Roi, Damián, and Bruce. They dress up as police officers and arrive at a stately home.

Berlin produces a warrant to search the house and is led to a storage room by Antonio Vals where he reveals the truth about himself. He makes a deal with Val promising not to tell the police about Val's collection of artefacts if Val gives him the chalice.

The gang then goes to a hotel in Paris where Berlin plans the heist and introduces them to Cameron who he says is new in the business. He says the chalice is to be used as a key to help them break into the auction house where the heist will take place and they will steal the royal family jewels.

Pretending to be archaeologists, the gang starts digging for the robbery and Berlin reveals to Damian that he likes Camille. Damian warns him to drop the idea since she's the wife of the man they were about to rob. However, Berlin still goes after Camille in an attempt to woo her away from her husband.

Berlin episode 1 ends with Camille's husband not appearing to take her to the opera and the titular character taking advantage of the situation to invite her to go with him. Instead of stopping Father Toureaux from taking the chalice and spoiling their plans, he's determined to go after Camille, leaving Roi to take care of the chalice.

Berlin episode 1: Ending explained

Berlin episode 1 has a decent plot, and fans loved seeing Pedro Alonso as Berlin. They hope to see the origins of the character they met in Money Heist since the show takes place before he got sick and during his golden days. In the new series, he is determined to find love wherever it may be, as he recovers from his third divorce.

Since Camille is the target's wife, his connection with her is likely to devolve into a demonically chaotic mess. Since it could endanger the squad, Damián warned him to be cautious. However, Berlin seems obsessed with winning Camille and disregards Damian's warning.

Berlin episode 1 ends with Berlin leaving Roi to prevent Father Toureaux from taking away the chalice and foiling their heist. Roi admires Berlin and would try his best to bring back the chalice if that would help him win his trust and affection. It may be a turning point in the relationship, considering how it might affect the plans of the gang.

All eight episodes of Berlin are available to stream on Netflix.