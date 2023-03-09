Bert Kreischer Fully Loaded Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

American comedian Bert Kreischer is back with a new tour this year, part two of his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival series, scheduled to take place from June 14, 2023, to July 15, 2023.

Bert Kreischer made the announcement on the tour, which will also feature performances by comedians such as Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah, and Rosebud Barker, among others, via a post on his official Twitter handle:

Patrons interested in participating can use the code LOADED to enter the Artist Presale beginning March 8, 2023, at 10 am ET. Advances for American Express Cardholders begin on March 9, 2023, at 10 am ET. The cost of general admission seats, which go on sale March 10, 2023, at 10 am ET, is $126.50. Both https://www.axs.com and https://fullyloadedfestival.com have access to all presales and seats.

Tiffany Haddish and Rosebud Baker to join Bert Kreischer on Tour

Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish is an American comedian who rose to prominence with her role on the NBC sitcom show, The Carmichael Show, which ran from 2015 to 2017 before NBC canceled the show and will be joining Bert Kreischer on tour.

Haddish is also known for hosting the comedy show Saturday Night Live, winning the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Also present will be comedian Rosemary Baker, better known by her stage name of Rosebud Baker, who, alongside her stand-up comedy acts, which focus on satirical stories, is also an actress featured in the Hulu series Life&Beth.

Also joining the Bert Kreischer tour are Stavros Halkias, Fortune Feimster, Dave Attell, Lewis Black, Jim Norton, Andrew Santino, Big Jay Oakerson, Jay Pharaoh, Dan Soder, Chad Daniels, Ralph Barbosa, Mark Normand, Shane Gillis, and Tammy Pescatelli.

The full list of dates and venues for Bert Kreischer is given below:

June 14, 2023 – Forest Hills, New York, at Forest Hills Stadium

June 15, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

June 16, 2023 – Moosic, Pennsylvania, at PNC Field

June 17, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 22, 2023 – Traverse City, Michigan, at Turtle Creek Stadium

June 23, 2023 – Fort Wayne, Indiana, at Parkview Field

June 24, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center

June 25, 2023 – Lincoln, New England, at Pinnacle Bank Arena

July 6, 2023 – Huntsville, Alabama, at The Orion Amphitheater

July 7, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

July 8, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee, at AutoZone Park

July 9, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center

July 12, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena

July 13, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena

July 14, 2023 – Boise, Idahol at ExtraMile Arena

July 15, 2023 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

More about the comedians joining Bert Kreischer on tour

Jared Antonio Farrow, better known by his stage name Jay Pharoah, is an American comedian best known for being a performer on the Saturday Night Live show. He has also acted in several independent films and commercials during his career.

Big Jay Oakerson is an American comedian best known for being the co-host of Movies on Tap at Spike TV, as well for featuring on shows such as Comedy Central's Premium Blend, Comedy Central Presents, Inside Amy Schumer, Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, and This Is Not Happening with Ari Shaffir.

Dave Attell is a comedian best known for his shows Insomniac with Dave Attell, which ran from 2001 to 2004, and Comedy Underground with Dave Attell, which began airing in 2014.

